Written instructions can be issued if domestic generators breach noise limits
John Maytham interviews Werner Geldenhuys, Senior Technician: Noise Control Administration, City Health, Community Services and Health.
With the never-ending loadshedding problem, many have turned to generators and inverters to mitigate the effects of loadshedding.
However, the new problem on the rise is the noise caused by these generators.
Werner Geldenhuys weighs in:
- Domestic generators most times than not breach the generator noise limit
- This is due to the generator being an open stripped machine
- Geldenhuys has noticed that many people place their generators further on their property and closer to their neighbours, because of the noise produced by the generators
- This becomes a problem when the generator is operating during the night
Geldenhuys recommends that if you're having a problem with the noise that's coming from a neighbour's generator to first address the neighbour.
If that is unsuccessful, escalate it to the Noise Control Administration, City Health, Community Services and Health.
The team will visit the site, conduct a noise measurement and give guidance based in their findings.
If an individual is resistant to make appropriate changes based on their findings, then a written instruction will be issued.
If you or anyone you know is wanting to file a noise complain, report it to noise@capetown.gov.za.
The smaller machines are a problem.Werner Geldenhuys, Senior Technician: Noise Control Administration, City Health, Community Services and Health
We may issue a written instruction to such a person, basically forcing them to make certain changes to be more acceptable in their environment.Werner Geldenhuys, Senior Technician: Noise Control Administration, City Health, Community Services and Health
Source : Pexels: Andrea Piacquadio
