



Africa Melane interviews Phethiwe Matutu - Chief Executive Officer of Universities of South Africa (USAF).

The assassination attempt of the University of Fort Hare's Vice-Chancellor Professor Sakhela Buhlungu might be linked to his efforts to fight corruption.

This is according to USAF after Buhlungu survived the attempted assassination last Friday night outside his residence at the Alice campus.

The institution's spokesperson JP Roodt said that the vice-chancellor has been moved to a safer location as calls for his protection mount.

One of the entrances to the University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Facebook

The Special Investigating Unit is busy investigating some tenders and also investigating allegations of fraud in awarding qualifications by the leadership to root out corruption within the university. Phethiwe Matutu, CEO - Universities of South Africa

The university has been in the headlines after alleged fake qualifications rocked the Eastern Cape-based institution.

The university's Fleet manager Petrus Roets was gunned down in his vehicle in May last year following his testimony in a disciplinary hearing against his colleague.

Matutu says she is not shocked by the recent developments of violence in the university.

There has been shooting at the residences of senior leadership of the university, killing of staff and Petrus Roets (Fleet manager) was also killed. Phethiwe Matutu, CEO - Universities of South Africa

Scroll above to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on 702 : 'Fight against corruption a possible link to Buhlungu's suspected assassination'