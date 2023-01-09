‘Last time you felt happiest?’ Here's a health coaching tool to find out





Saskia Falken chats to certified medicine health coach, and SnoreMeds entrepreneur Michelle Hall-Jones.

Listen to the interview below.

Before we get into the dynamic duo's delightful conversation, let's understand what health coaching is and how it differs to therapy...

Therapy will go back into the past. The health coach focuses on moving forward positively. It’s about asking the right questions, reflecting it back to clients to deepen their thinking, and helping them find their own solutions to things that they're struggling with and want to change. Michelle Hall-Jones, certified health coach

In the interview, the pair chat about:

1) How health coaching can awaken empathy for each other when you are diagnosed with a health scare.

2) Prioritising our holistic health when we're in survival mode.

3) Practicing self-care.

Self care leads to self discovery and it starts with self awareness. Michelle Hall-Jones, certified health coach

Hall-Jones said that one way to practice self-awareness is to honestly rate your satisfaction with life using a tool called, 'the wheel of life.'

Give it a try by filling out your wheel of life below. Remember, this only works if you're truly honest and vulnerable with yourself about the status of your life, health, and wellness.

Use the wheel of life as a basic tool to evaluate your life, reflect on why it’s not working, and how urgent it is to change that part of your life that isn't working. Without self-awareness, you won’t be able to understand your triggers and be aware of moments in life when you felt happiest. Effective self-care involves effective self-management, nurturing, and care. Practicing this can help us go from a reactive state to a receptive state. Michelle Hall-Jones, certified health coach

Hall-Jones' also recommends PAUSING in chaotic moments.

So. the next time you find yourself all over the place, try:

1) Pausing.

2) Taking a deep breathe.

3) Letting go of the thoughts causing chaos.

4) Repeating steps one to three, twice.

When you feel like you're losing yourself, health, and purpose — never forget that help is out there and a health coach may just be the safe and non-judgmental space to consider.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.

This article first appeared on KFM : ‘Last time you felt happiest?’ Here's a health coaching tool to find out