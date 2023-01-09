Simon's Town CPF resigns due to woefully understaffed police station





Ten members of the Simon's Town CPF have resigned.

A lack of police resources and staff is the reason for the resignation.

Former Simon's Town CPF chairperson, Eileen Heywood says it was impossible to fulfil their mandate without SAPS support

With rising crime levels always a worry, Community Policing Forums (CPF) are critical in making communities feel safer.

So there's a huge cause for concern following the resignation of ten members of the Simon's Town CPF.

But it's the reasons for the mass resignation that should be ringing alarm bells with SAPS bosses.

A chronic staff shortage in the policing precinct and a lack of patrols in the area are behind the CPF members stepping down.

According to former Simon's Town CPF chairperson, Eileen Heywood, SAPS would only have two members on duty in the evening.

However, the national requirement is a minimum of two officers in a vehicle, which would leave the station empty and unattended, which is also not allowed.

She says without SAPS support, it was impossible to fulfill their mandate as a CPF.

If we look at our constitutional mandate, it requires us to improve the rendering of the police service in the community. Fulfilling the needs of the community, regarding policing, which clearly we can't do because we have insufficient staff. Eileen Heywood, former Simon's Town CPF chairperson.

...but it's not only Simon's Town. The understaffing of the police throughout the Western Cape is a well-known problem for many years. Eileen Heywood, former Simon's Town CPF chairperson.

