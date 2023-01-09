Simon's Town CPF resigns due to woefully understaffed police station

Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Latest Local
Gift of the Givers thankful for public support after burglary Ray White chats to Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers on the burglary of their Cape Town warehouse. 10 January 2023 7:49 AM
What we know about the new COVID-19 variant John Maytham speaks to Prof Wolfgang Preiser, head of virology at Stellenbosch University about the new COVID-19 variant 10 January 2023 7:20 AM
Manenberg residents "illegally" cooled off at municipal swimming pool There are many dangers of the facility being taken over by community members. Who's going to be accountable for that, asks CoCT. 10 January 2023 7:11 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: 'Ramaphosa says little on 2023 loadshedding relief' All the news you need to know. 9 January 2023 12:43 PM
[WATCH] Prince Harry defends brutally honest tell-all memoir, Spare After Harry admitted to doing drugs, fighting with William, and killing 25 people in his memoir, Spare... royalists are unhappy. 9 January 2023 11:20 AM
Khoekhoe Saga: Sharing the neglected history of a South African people Documentary filmmaker Johann Abrahams discusses his recently premiered documentary the Khoekhoe saga, a tale of indigenous people. 9 January 2023 11:17 AM
View all Politics
'Life experiences were prioritised over luxury' - Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco Technologies about his money habits in an episode of Other People's Money. 9 January 2023 6:42 PM
ANC (once again) proposes to change SA Reserve Bank mandate Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Isaah Mhlanga, executive chief economist at Alexander Forbes. 9 January 2023 6:18 PM
ANC January 8 statement: Sorry Cyril, but we've heard your lame speech before! Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Lawrence Hamilton, professor of political studies at Wits University. 9 January 2023 5:30 PM
View all Business
Tips to make sure your appliances are covered from loadshedding effects Africa Melane chats to CBI-electric Engineering Executive Dr Andrew Dickson about how to insure your home and other assets. 9 January 2023 11:41 AM
Jobs wanted, no experience needed: casting call for local movie, 'The Lagoon' Bridgetown Theater Company is looking for actors and extras between 7-99 years old to sign up and audition for various roles. 9 January 2023 11:16 AM
‘Last time you felt happiest?’ Here's a health coaching tool to find out Heard of the wheel of life? Health coach, Michelle Hall-Jones shares one you can fill out to see how satisfied you are with life. 9 January 2023 7:12 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Kolisi's move to France is really about his family' - Jan de Koning (Rugby365) After the 2023 Rugby World Cup, our Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi will be moving to France to join the French team Racing 92. 4 January 2023 9:45 AM
FIFA wants every country in the world to name a stadium after Brazil legend Pelé John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 January 2023 7:53 AM
Wishing F1 legend Michael Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery Fans across the world are wishing Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery following brain injuries obtained a decade ago. 3 January 2023 9:39 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 6 CUTE (and funny-ish) moments of animals charging humans Since seals are attacking humans who disrupt them in their space, let's take a look at some more animal vs human moments. 5 January 2023 2:04 PM
'Live to Lead' - a Netflix doccie inspired by former president Nelson Mandela Tshidi Madia speaks to Sello Hatang, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation. 5 January 2023 10:56 AM
J.R.R. Tolkien was a genius with South African roots J.R.R. Tolkien was an English writer and scholar who achieved fame with his books The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. 3 January 2023 11:31 PM
View all Entertainment
Cristiano Ronaldo says he's moving to South Africa (he means Saudi Arabia, LOL) Cristiano Ronaldo joined a new club in Saudi Arabia but made a blunder when he didn’t seem to know what country he was in. 5 January 2023 11:40 AM
'Til abandonment do us part: man drives off while wife pees, deserting her If you think your significant partner has made a mistake, wait until you hear this. 5 January 2023 6:39 AM
Many countries now force travellers from China to undergo Covid tests Countries are imposing Covid-19 test requirements on Chinese commuters following hard-to-believe case reports. 4 January 2023 11:27 AM
View all World
500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season The city’s municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated. 4 January 2023 8:14 AM
Crowd crush kills 10 people, including a 10-year-old boy A stampede at a shopping mall in Uganda left 10 dead, including a 10-year-old boy. 4 January 2023 5:33 AM
Botswana issues arrest warrant for its former president Ian Khama Khama is facing more than a dozen criminal charges, including illegally possessing five firearms, in Botswana. 30 December 2022 6:13 AM
View all Africa
ANC's January 8th statement is of no significance to the ordinary South African EWN parliamentary reporter Lindsay Dentlinger speaks to John Maytham about the ANC's upcoming January 8 statement. 6 January 2023 10:37 AM
'People vote ANC by default. Opposition parties must unite to take them out' Dr Onkgopotse J. J. Tabane shares his opinion on the current state of the state, the ANC, opposition parties, and the media. 4 January 2023 8:31 AM
How New Year's 'affirmations' (NOT resolutions) can help you own 2023 We've all been there after a December break, deciding to regularly go to the gym, eat healthily, or do a number of new things. 4 January 2023 5:53 AM
View all Opinion
Simon's Town CPF resigns due to woefully understaffed police station

9 January 2023 7:55 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
SAPS
Community policing forum
Simon's Town

John Maytham speaks to Eileen Haywood, former chair of the Simon's Town community policing forum.

  • Ten members of the Simon's Town CPF have resigned.

  • A lack of police resources and staff is the reason for the resignation.

  • Former Simon's Town CPF chairperson, Eileen Heywood says it was impossible to fulfil their mandate without SAPS support

Police members arrest suspects for various crimes. Supplied: SAPS
Police members arrest suspects for various crimes. Supplied: SAPS

RELATED: Calls to 10111 are going unanswered because call centres are understaffed

With rising crime levels always a worry, Community Policing Forums (CPF) are critical in making communities feel safer.

So there's a huge cause for concern following the resignation of ten members of the Simon's Town CPF.

But it's the reasons for the mass resignation that should be ringing alarm bells with SAPS bosses.

A chronic staff shortage in the policing precinct and a lack of patrols in the area are behind the CPF members stepping down.

According to former Simon's Town CPF chairperson, Eileen Heywood, SAPS would only have two members on duty in the evening.

However, the national requirement is a minimum of two officers in a vehicle, which would leave the station empty and unattended, which is also not allowed.

She says without SAPS support, it was impossible to fulfill their mandate as a CPF.

If we look at our constitutional mandate, it requires us to improve the rendering of the police service in the community. Fulfilling the needs of the community, regarding policing, which clearly we can't do because we have insufficient staff.

Eileen Heywood, former Simon's Town CPF chairperson.

...but it's not only Simon's Town. The understaffing of the police throughout the Western Cape is a well-known problem for many years.

Eileen Heywood, former Simon's Town CPF chairperson.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview




More from Local

FILE: Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

Gift of the Givers thankful for public support after burglary

10 January 2023 7:49 AM

Ray White chats to Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers on the burglary of their Cape Town warehouse.

Read More arrow_forward

© drmicrobe/123rf.com

What we know about the new COVID-19 variant

10 January 2023 7:20 AM

John Maytham speaks to Prof Wolfgang Preiser, head of virology at Stellenbosch University about the new COVID-19 variant

Read More arrow_forward

© cookelma/123rf.com

Manenberg residents "illegally" cooled off at municipal swimming pool

10 January 2023 7:11 AM

There are many dangers of the facility being taken over by community members. Who's going to be accountable for that, asks CoCT.

Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Alex Polo/123rf.com

What can you legally do to protect your property against animal damage?

9 January 2023 1:50 PM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Jaco Pieterse, chief inspector at Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Green Chameleon on Unsplash

A guide to rewriting your matric exams

9 January 2023 12:17 PM

If you didn't pass or never had the opportunity to write your matric exams, here are resources to help you out.

Read More arrow_forward

A matric pupil in class. Picture: Department of Basic Education/Twitter.

A guide to 2023 job and studying opportunities for matriculants

9 January 2023 11:28 AM

New year, new you, new opportunities. Here are a few resources to help you in your job-hunting journey.

Read More arrow_forward

A baboon sits on a rock in the Cape of Good Hope reserve. Picture: Jenni Trethowan/Baboon Matters

Electric fence proposed as a baboon management measure in Cape Town

9 January 2023 11:11 AM

John Maytham speaks to primatologist, Dr David Gaynor and Jenni Trethowan of Baboon Matters about the proposal to create a fence.

Read More arrow_forward

© kevinfarrfoto/123rf.com

Cape fur seal euthanised after being brutally stoned by four individuals

9 January 2023 11:00 AM

'‘This is one of the most brutal attacks on our wildlife in recent times. One cannot fathom the pain and stress the seal endured".

Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: phonlamaiphoto /123rf

New 'Kraken variant' of Covid no cause for concern says professor

9 January 2023 8:14 AM

A new variant of COVID-19 has been detected in several countries around the world including South Africa.

Read More arrow_forward

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

"Energy mafia" must be driven out if Eskom succeeds after De Ruyter – UP Prof

9 January 2023 8:00 AM

Andre De Ruyter was destined to fall on his own sword, says David Richard Walwyn in a News24 opinion piece.

Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Creecy in Antarctica to inspect climate research base

10 January 2023 9:39 AM

Suspected Gugulethu drug dealer to appear in court

10 January 2023 9:10 AM

Justice department implements protocols to monitor NPA donations

10 January 2023 8:54 AM

