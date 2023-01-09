WC firefighters to be deployed to fresh blaze near Wolseley
CAPE TOWN - Cape Winelands District Municipality firefighters have responded to a blaze outside Wolseley.
Authorities said that the fire, in the Boontjiesrivier area, was reported at midnight.
Spokesperson, Jo-Anne Otto, said that the fire was currently burning high up in the mountainous area.
"Ground teams from Cape Winelands and CapeNature, together with air support, will be deployed in the next hour or two."
It follows a separate veld fire last week.
This article first appeared on EWN : WC firefighters to be deployed to fresh blaze near Wolseley
Source : James Creagan/Henley Air
