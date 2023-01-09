MyCiTi bus catches fire on CT's busy N2
CAPE TOWN - Firefighters and traffic police are on the scene of a burning bus in Cape Town.
A MyCiTi bus caught alight and led to two lanes on the N2 highway being closed.
City of Cape Town traffic officers responded to the incident.
Traffic spokesperson, Kevin Jacobs, said that no injuries had been reported.
"Traffic officers have closed the two left lanes on the N2 inbound at Jan Smuts Drive. The Jan Smuts Drive off-ramp has also been closed to traffic," Jacobs said.
Authorities said the bus driver and passengers escaped unharmed.
The city’s mayoral committee member for urban mobility, Rob Quintas, said the circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated.
"South African police services and city firefighters are on the scene, and although it is too early to confirm the cause of the fire, no arson is suspected at this stage," Quintas said.
"Details will be confirmed after the relevant vehicle operating company, fire, Saps, independent assessors, and insurers have completed their relevant investigations."
This article first appeared on EWN : MyCiTi bus catches fire on CT's busy N2
Source : Western Cape Transport Department
More from Local
Gift of the Givers thankful for public support after burglary
Ray White chats to Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers on the burglary of their Cape Town warehouse.Read More
What we know about the new COVID-19 variant
John Maytham speaks to Prof Wolfgang Preiser, head of virology at Stellenbosch University about the new COVID-19 variantRead More
Manenberg residents "illegally" cooled off at municipal swimming pool
There are many dangers of the facility being taken over by community members. Who's going to be accountable for that, asks CoCT.Read More
What can you legally do to protect your property against animal damage?
Pippa Hudson speaks to Jaco Pieterse, chief inspector at Cape of Good Hope SPCA.Read More
A guide to rewriting your matric exams
If you didn't pass or never had the opportunity to write your matric exams, here are resources to help you out.Read More
A guide to 2023 job and studying opportunities for matriculants
New year, new you, new opportunities. Here are a few resources to help you in your job-hunting journey.Read More
Electric fence proposed as a baboon management measure in Cape Town
John Maytham speaks to primatologist, Dr David Gaynor and Jenni Trethowan of Baboon Matters about the proposal to create a fence.Read More
Cape fur seal euthanised after being brutally stoned by four individuals
'‘This is one of the most brutal attacks on our wildlife in recent times. One cannot fathom the pain and stress the seal endured".Read More
New 'Kraken variant' of Covid no cause for concern says professor
A new variant of COVID-19 has been detected in several countries around the world including South Africa.Read More