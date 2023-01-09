



CAPE TOWN - Firefighters and traffic police are on the scene of a burning bus in Cape Town.

A MyCiTi bus caught alight and led to two lanes on the N2 highway being closed.

City of Cape Town traffic officers responded to the incident.

Traffic spokesperson, Kevin Jacobs, said that no injuries had been reported.

"Traffic officers have closed the two left lanes on the N2 inbound at Jan Smuts Drive. The Jan Smuts Drive off-ramp has also been closed to traffic," Jacobs said.

Authorities said the bus driver and passengers escaped unharmed.

The city’s mayoral committee member for urban mobility, Rob Quintas, said the circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated.

"South African police services and city firefighters are on the scene, and although it is too early to confirm the cause of the fire, no arson is suspected at this stage," Quintas said.

"Details will be confirmed after the relevant vehicle operating company, fire, Saps, independent assessors, and insurers have completed their relevant investigations."

This article first appeared on EWN : MyCiTi bus catches fire on CT's busy N2