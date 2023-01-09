"Energy mafia" must be driven out if Eskom succeeds after De Ruyter – UP Prof





John Maytham interviews David Richard Walwyn, Professor of Technology Management, University of Pretoria.

David Richard Walwyn wrote an opinion piece on News24, outlining the steps that need to be taken in order to create a well-functioning Eskom following De Ruyter's departure. He says this should include cleaning "the sector of the “energy mafia” which profits from sabotage and rent-seeking and regain control of the captured power station."

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

RELATED: DA: Ramaphosa must ensure De Ruyter murder attempt properly investigated

David Richard Walwyn chats to Maytham and shares more on his opinion piece:

"Energy mafia" was a term that didn't sit well with many readers, but the past events, including the alleged attempted murder of former Eskom CEO and the happenings within the power generation system, justifies the usage of the term

The term was used as a "counter foil" to 'sabotage' as sabotage is often a dominant term is political discourse, therefore using it in this case would be misleading

This isn't sabotage, this is criminality and it's organised criminality. David Richard Walwyn, Professor of Technology Management, University of Pretoria

Strategies according to Walwyn that need to be implemented by De Ruyter's replacement:

Starting at individual power stations

Setting up trustworthy teams at each power plant

Operational control needs to be adequately maintained

Making conditions untenable for those involved in criminal activity

Criminal consequences must be very evident

Criminals have been allowed, without consequences, to infiltrate these power stations, particularly the maintenance budget, and take control of them. David Richard Walwyn, Professor of Technology Management - University of Pretoria

This is what I call 'purposeful malfunction', which is when an agent engages specifically targeting the functioning operational efficiency of a piece of equipment in order to repeatedly maintain it and income from that. David Richard Walwyn, Professor of Technology Management - University of Pretoria

I would never apply for the job of the CEO of Eskom...it's a job which is tremendously difficult in these circumstances...Although it's difficult, we have to try.... there has to be a way forward. David Richard Walwyn, Professor of Technology Management, University of Pretoria

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.