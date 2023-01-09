De Ruyter's poisoning will intimidate credible leaders - Chris Yelland
Ray White spoke to Chris Yelland, managing director of EE Business.
-
Doctors reportedly found De Ruyter was suffering from cyanide poisoning.
-
Yelland said this may make it extremely difficult to full De Ruyter’s position.
The attempted murder took place on 13 December at De Ruyter’s office in Megawatt Park in Sunninghill.
After drinking the coffee according to Yelland, De Ruyter felt dizzy, confused and disoriented, before falling ill and collapsing becoming unable to walk.
He was diagnosed with cyanide poisoning and treated him for this.
[Doctors] did blood tests… they both confirmed extremely high levels of cyanide in his body.Chris Yelland, managing director of EE Business
Yelland suspects this attempted poisoning was a tool to try and discourage honest and credible people from applying for this job and it could make it more challenging to fill this position.
That is the objective of these criminal syndicates. It is intimidation. It is to make sure that no credible, good leader, wants to touch this position.Chris Yelland, managing director of EE Business
He added that there is a fear that De Ruyter’s replacement will be a political appointment rather than the best person for the job.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : De Ruyter's poisoning will intimidate credible leaders - Chris Yelland
Source : @Eskom_SA/Twitter
