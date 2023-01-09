'Are you j@$', Jimmy Nevis on new album and Sun-Set@Baxter performance





Saskia Falken interviews Mzansi's favourite keeper of 'elephant shoes', Jimmy Nevis.

In the interview, the Athlone-born musician reflects on a decade in the industry and chats about:

1) His new album, 'Things We Don't Talk About' will be released on 27 January with a 'private performance' on 29 January at Sun-Set@Baxter.

Nevis said that fans can expect lots of 'authentic' revelations from his new album because they're like his 'diary entries and free therapy...'

I come from a very conservative background. It's easy to sweep things under the rug. It's easy to... you know, act strong. It's easy to... kind of, fall into patterns to not disturb the peace. And... you know, I think at this space in my life, I was like, you know, I think I need to disturb my own peace, uhm, so we can just get even more close to the truth. And besides that, you know, I've seen how my music has acted as a vehicle for conversations... I felt like I wanted to take the conversations a little bit further. It covers even things like mental health and even looking at me as an artist and the way I grew up. Jimmy Nevis, musician

Nevis also mentions:

2) Managing success and producing hit records.

3) Rediscovering his purpose and relationship with music.

4) Adapting in a dynamic industry.

5) Maintaining his self-awareness and self-discovery to create music we love.

*If you haven't already heard, here's a teaser of one of Nevis' new songs titled, 'F.B.A: Fck Boys Anonymous'...**

It's no surprise that locals on social media are loving the song's vibe, especially its brutally honest portrayal of hookup culture's infamous main character: f-boys.

Hopefully, they get the message (fingers and toes crossed).

