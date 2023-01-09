'Are you j@$', Jimmy Nevis on new album and Sun-Set@Baxter performance

Streaming issues? Report here
viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 10:30
We need stem cell donors
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Nabiella de Beer
Today at 11:05
2023 school placements
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 11:35
Sodium Day
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Guests
Riaz Solker
Today at 13:10
On the couch: Cape Parrot rescue project
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Kirsten Wimberger
Today at 13:40
Lifestyle: Travel: AfrikaBurn 2023 (IN STUDIO)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Brian Palmer
Today at 14:10
Advice: Family Matters: Alzheimers (IN STUDIO)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sean O'Sallaigh
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gift of the Givers thankful for public support after burglary Ray White chats to Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers on the burglary of their Cape Town warehouse. 10 January 2023 7:49 AM
What we know about the new COVID-19 variant John Maytham speaks to Prof Wolfgang Preiser, head of virology at Stellenbosch University about the new COVID-19 variant 10 January 2023 7:20 AM
Manenberg residents "illegally" cooled off at municipal swimming pool There are many dangers of the facility being taken over by community members. Who's going to be accountable for that, asks CoCT. 10 January 2023 7:11 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: 'Ramaphosa says little on 2023 loadshedding relief' All the news you need to know. 9 January 2023 12:43 PM
[WATCH] Prince Harry defends brutally honest tell-all memoir, Spare After Harry admitted to doing drugs, fighting with William, and killing 25 people in his memoir, Spare... royalists are unhappy. 9 January 2023 11:20 AM
Khoekhoe Saga: Sharing the neglected history of a South African people Documentary filmmaker Johann Abrahams discusses his recently premiered documentary the Khoekhoe saga, a tale of indigenous people. 9 January 2023 11:17 AM
View all Politics
'Life experiences were prioritised over luxury' - Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco Technologies about his money habits in an episode of Other People's Money. 9 January 2023 6:42 PM
ANC (once again) proposes to change SA Reserve Bank mandate Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Isaah Mhlanga, executive chief economist at Alexander Forbes. 9 January 2023 6:18 PM
ANC January 8 statement: Sorry Cyril, but we've heard your lame speech before! Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Lawrence Hamilton, professor of political studies at Wits University. 9 January 2023 5:30 PM
View all Business
Tips to make sure your appliances are covered from loadshedding effects Africa Melane chats to CBI-electric Engineering Executive Dr Andrew Dickson about how to insure your home and other assets. 9 January 2023 11:41 AM
Jobs wanted, no experience needed: casting call for local movie, 'The Lagoon' Bridgetown Theater Company is looking for actors and extras between 7-99 years old to sign up and audition for various roles. 9 January 2023 11:16 AM
‘Last time you felt happiest?’ Here's a health coaching tool to find out Heard of the wheel of life? Health coach, Michelle Hall-Jones shares one you can fill out to see how satisfied you are with life. 9 January 2023 7:12 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Kolisi's move to France is really about his family' - Jan de Koning (Rugby365) After the 2023 Rugby World Cup, our Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi will be moving to France to join the French team Racing 92. 4 January 2023 9:45 AM
FIFA wants every country in the world to name a stadium after Brazil legend Pelé John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 January 2023 7:53 AM
Wishing F1 legend Michael Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery Fans across the world are wishing Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery following brain injuries obtained a decade ago. 3 January 2023 9:39 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 6 CUTE (and funny-ish) moments of animals charging humans Since seals are attacking humans who disrupt them in their space, let's take a look at some more animal vs human moments. 5 January 2023 2:04 PM
'Live to Lead' - a Netflix doccie inspired by former president Nelson Mandela Tshidi Madia speaks to Sello Hatang, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation. 5 January 2023 10:56 AM
J.R.R. Tolkien was a genius with South African roots J.R.R. Tolkien was an English writer and scholar who achieved fame with his books The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. 3 January 2023 11:31 PM
View all Entertainment
Cristiano Ronaldo says he's moving to South Africa (he means Saudi Arabia, LOL) Cristiano Ronaldo joined a new club in Saudi Arabia but made a blunder when he didn’t seem to know what country he was in. 5 January 2023 11:40 AM
'Til abandonment do us part: man drives off while wife pees, deserting her If you think your significant partner has made a mistake, wait until you hear this. 5 January 2023 6:39 AM
Many countries now force travellers from China to undergo Covid tests Countries are imposing Covid-19 test requirements on Chinese commuters following hard-to-believe case reports. 4 January 2023 11:27 AM
View all World
500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season The city’s municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated. 4 January 2023 8:14 AM
Crowd crush kills 10 people, including a 10-year-old boy A stampede at a shopping mall in Uganda left 10 dead, including a 10-year-old boy. 4 January 2023 5:33 AM
Botswana issues arrest warrant for its former president Ian Khama Khama is facing more than a dozen criminal charges, including illegally possessing five firearms, in Botswana. 30 December 2022 6:13 AM
View all Africa
ANC's January 8th statement is of no significance to the ordinary South African EWN parliamentary reporter Lindsay Dentlinger speaks to John Maytham about the ANC's upcoming January 8 statement. 6 January 2023 10:37 AM
'People vote ANC by default. Opposition parties must unite to take them out' Dr Onkgopotse J. J. Tabane shares his opinion on the current state of the state, the ANC, opposition parties, and the media. 4 January 2023 8:31 AM
How New Year's 'affirmations' (NOT resolutions) can help you own 2023 We've all been there after a December break, deciding to regularly go to the gym, eat healthily, or do a number of new things. 4 January 2023 5:53 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Music

'Are you j@$', Jimmy Nevis on new album and Sun-Set@Baxter performance

9 January 2023 9:24 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Local music
Baxter Theatre
Jimmy Nevis
saskia falken

Jimmy Nevis talks on what you can expect from his new album set for release on 27 Jan and performing at Sun-Set@Baxter on 29 Jan.

Saskia Falken interviews Mzansi's favourite keeper of 'elephant shoes', Jimmy Nevis.

Listen to the interview below.

In the interview, the Athlone-born musician reflects on a decade in the industry and chats about:

1) His new album, 'Things We Don't Talk About' will be released on 27 January with a 'private performance' on 29 January at Sun-Set@Baxter.

With limited ticket availability, get yours here.

Nevis said that fans can expect lots of 'authentic' revelations from his new album because they're like his 'diary entries and free therapy...'

I come from a very conservative background. It's easy to sweep things under the rug. It's easy to... you know, act strong. It's easy to... kind of, fall into patterns to not disturb the peace. And... you know, I think at this space in my life, I was like, you know, I think I need to disturb my own peace, uhm, so we can just get even more close to the truth. And besides that, you know, I've seen how my music has acted as a vehicle for conversations... I felt like I wanted to take the conversations a little bit further. It covers even things like mental health and even looking at me as an artist and the way I grew up.

Jimmy Nevis, musician

Nevis also mentions:

2) Managing success and producing hit records.

3) Rediscovering his purpose and relationship with music.

4) Adapting in a dynamic industry.

5) Maintaining his self-awareness and self-discovery to create music we love.

*If you haven't already heard, here's a teaser of one of Nevis' new songs titled, 'F.B.A: Fck Boys Anonymous'...**

It's no surprise that locals on social media are loving the song's vibe, especially its brutally honest portrayal of hookup culture's infamous main character: f-boys.

Hopefully, they get the message (fingers and toes crossed).

You can also catch Nevis perform at KDay on 4th March, get your tickets here.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on KFM : 'Are you j@$', Jimmy Nevis on new album and Sun-Set@Baxter performance




9 January 2023 9:24 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Local music
Baxter Theatre
Jimmy Nevis
saskia falken

More from Music

Legends we've lost and celebs we've loved in 2022... a walk down memory lane

29 December 2022 6:14 AM

Television host and entertainment reporter Khotso Rams reflects on the legends lost and the things to be thankful for this year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

K-pop sensation BTS . Picture: @bts_bighit/Twitter.

BTS, Sam Smith, T-Swift, Harry Styles: Reflecting on the top music news of 2022

28 December 2022 7:36 AM

Martin Myers, founder and publicist at Music Exchange (MEX) chats to John Maytham about trends and his top music picks for 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @CTJazzFest/Twitter

Loadshedding among factors for CPT International Jazz Festival's postponement

23 December 2022 2:54 PM

The CPT International Jazz Festival is postponed until February 2024 due to several 'uncertainties and unforeseen challenges.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spoegwolf. Danie du Toit band member interviewed on music segment for Lunch with Pippa Hudson. 22 December 2022.

'Alternative pirate music' - Spoegwolf member, Danie du Toit on new music sound

22 December 2022 2:01 PM

Spoegwolf member, Danie du Toit chats with Pippa Hudson on new music sound and its international reception. Click to listen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

‘People will talk, if you do good or bad.’ Kelly Khumalo, on new song release

13 December 2022 1:57 PM

Kelly Khumalo, famously dubbed, 'The Voice of Africa' joins Clarence Ford to talk about new song, 'Bazokhuluma' and its meaning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unity on the Square is back with a 'bigger' local lineup ft. 'golden oldies'

7 December 2022 1:06 PM

Clarence Ford chats to Loukmaan Adams and Robin Pieters about Unity on the Square, a local music fest happening on 17 December.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

De Ruyter's poisoning will intimidate credible leaders - Chris Yelland

Local

'It is audio deja-vu' - political analyst on Ramaphosa's speech at ANC birthday

Politics

'Fight against corruption a possible link to Buhlungu's suspected assassination'

Local

EWN Highlights

Creecy in Antarctica to inspect climate research base

10 January 2023 9:39 AM

Suspected Gugulethu drug dealer to appear in court

10 January 2023 9:10 AM

Justice department implements protocols to monitor NPA donations

10 January 2023 8:54 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA