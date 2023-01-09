Electric fence proposed as a baboon management measure in Cape Town





SANParks, Cape Nature and the City of Cape Town are hosting a series of community meetings to discuss possible baboon management measures.

Primatologist, Dr David Gaynor is suggesting the erection of a 13,5km electric fence, stretching along the hard urban edge from Constantia to Westlake.

Baboon lobby group, Baboon Matters is in agreement with the erection of an electric fence.

A series of meetings is set to take place to discuss possible measures of safely and sustainably keeping baboons out of Cape Town's residential areas.

A series of eight meetings is being driven by South African National Parks (SANParks), Cape Nature and the City of Cape Town.

One of the proposals for consideration is by primatologist Dr David Gaynor who suggests the establishment of a 'Common Good Mountain Fence Trust', to essentially create a physical barrier between baboons and people.

...of all the things we can do with baboons, fences work...they're 100% effective. Dr David Gaynor, primatologist.

Fences keep baboons out of residential areas without having to move the baboons, either by aversive techniques which creates a whole lot of conflict, or even by herding. Dr David Gaynor, primatologist.

It is quite easy to power the fence by solar power, or have back up batteries that can deal with Eskom outages. The low power consumption of electric fences actually means that's it's really a non-starter as an issue. Dr David Gaynor, primatologist.

Gaynor suggests a 13,5km electric fence, stretching along the hard urban edge from Constantia to Westlake.

According to Gaynor, the majority of the fencing along this stretch is already standing, and only 3,5km is needed to close the gaps.

He says creating the trust would see it act as a central point for funding and additional needs to keep the fence operational and safe.

Baboon lobby group, Baboon Matters is in agreement with the installation of an electric fence as a possible method of managing the primates.

Jenni Trethowan, founder of Baboon Matters says if maintained, the fence could be a massive help.

If you think of any game park or nature reserve, their fence lines are maintained on a regular, ongoing basis, and that's where the monitors would come in. Jenni Trethowan, founder of Baboon Matters.

It is about the authorities working together on this idea so that it is truly effective. Jenni Trethowan, founder of Baboon Matters.

