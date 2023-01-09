A guide to 2023 job and studying opportunities for matriculants

Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Latest Local
Gift of the Givers thankful for public support after burglary Ray White chats to Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers on the burglary of their Cape Town warehouse. 10 January 2023 7:49 AM
What we know about the new COVID-19 variant John Maytham speaks to Prof Wolfgang Preiser, head of virology at Stellenbosch University about the new COVID-19 variant 10 January 2023 7:20 AM
Manenberg residents "illegally" cooled off at municipal swimming pool There are many dangers of the facility being taken over by community members. Who's going to be accountable for that, asks CoCT. 10 January 2023 7:11 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: 'Ramaphosa says little on 2023 loadshedding relief' All the news you need to know. 9 January 2023 12:43 PM
[WATCH] Prince Harry defends brutally honest tell-all memoir, Spare After Harry admitted to doing drugs, fighting with William, and killing 25 people in his memoir, Spare... royalists are unhappy. 9 January 2023 11:20 AM
Khoekhoe Saga: Sharing the neglected history of a South African people Documentary filmmaker Johann Abrahams discusses his recently premiered documentary the Khoekhoe saga, a tale of indigenous people. 9 January 2023 11:17 AM
View all Politics
'Life experiences were prioritised over luxury' - Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco Technologies about his money habits in an episode of Other People's Money. 9 January 2023 6:42 PM
ANC (once again) proposes to change SA Reserve Bank mandate Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Isaah Mhlanga, executive chief economist at Alexander Forbes. 9 January 2023 6:18 PM
ANC January 8 statement: Sorry Cyril, but we've heard your lame speech before! Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Lawrence Hamilton, professor of political studies at Wits University. 9 January 2023 5:30 PM
View all Business
Tips to make sure your appliances are covered from loadshedding effects Africa Melane chats to CBI-electric Engineering Executive Dr Andrew Dickson about how to insure your home and other assets. 9 January 2023 11:41 AM
Jobs wanted, no experience needed: casting call for local movie, 'The Lagoon' Bridgetown Theater Company is looking for actors and extras between 7-99 years old to sign up and audition for various roles. 9 January 2023 11:16 AM
‘Last time you felt happiest?’ Here's a health coaching tool to find out Heard of the wheel of life? Health coach, Michelle Hall-Jones shares one you can fill out to see how satisfied you are with life. 9 January 2023 7:12 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Kolisi's move to France is really about his family' - Jan de Koning (Rugby365) After the 2023 Rugby World Cup, our Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi will be moving to France to join the French team Racing 92. 4 January 2023 9:45 AM
FIFA wants every country in the world to name a stadium after Brazil legend Pelé John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 January 2023 7:53 AM
Wishing F1 legend Michael Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery Fans across the world are wishing Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery following brain injuries obtained a decade ago. 3 January 2023 9:39 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 6 CUTE (and funny-ish) moments of animals charging humans Since seals are attacking humans who disrupt them in their space, let's take a look at some more animal vs human moments. 5 January 2023 2:04 PM
'Live to Lead' - a Netflix doccie inspired by former president Nelson Mandela Tshidi Madia speaks to Sello Hatang, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation. 5 January 2023 10:56 AM
J.R.R. Tolkien was a genius with South African roots J.R.R. Tolkien was an English writer and scholar who achieved fame with his books The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. 3 January 2023 11:31 PM
View all Entertainment
Cristiano Ronaldo says he's moving to South Africa (he means Saudi Arabia, LOL) Cristiano Ronaldo joined a new club in Saudi Arabia but made a blunder when he didn’t seem to know what country he was in. 5 January 2023 11:40 AM
'Til abandonment do us part: man drives off while wife pees, deserting her If you think your significant partner has made a mistake, wait until you hear this. 5 January 2023 6:39 AM
Many countries now force travellers from China to undergo Covid tests Countries are imposing Covid-19 test requirements on Chinese commuters following hard-to-believe case reports. 4 January 2023 11:27 AM
View all World
500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season The city’s municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated. 4 January 2023 8:14 AM
Crowd crush kills 10 people, including a 10-year-old boy A stampede at a shopping mall in Uganda left 10 dead, including a 10-year-old boy. 4 January 2023 5:33 AM
Botswana issues arrest warrant for its former president Ian Khama Khama is facing more than a dozen criminal charges, including illegally possessing five firearms, in Botswana. 30 December 2022 6:13 AM
View all Africa
ANC's January 8th statement is of no significance to the ordinary South African EWN parliamentary reporter Lindsay Dentlinger speaks to John Maytham about the ANC's upcoming January 8 statement. 6 January 2023 10:37 AM
'People vote ANC by default. Opposition parties must unite to take them out' Dr Onkgopotse J. J. Tabane shares his opinion on the current state of the state, the ANC, opposition parties, and the media. 4 January 2023 8:31 AM
How New Year's 'affirmations' (NOT resolutions) can help you own 2023 We've all been there after a December break, deciding to regularly go to the gym, eat healthily, or do a number of new things. 4 January 2023 5:53 AM
View all Opinion
A guide to 2023 job and studying opportunities for matriculants

9 January 2023 11:28 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Matriculants
Rewriting matric exams
Job Opportunities
Clarence Ford

New year, new you, new opportunities. Here are a few resources to help you in your job-hunting journey.

Clarence Ford interviews Lethiwe Sinodumo Nkosi, Network Mobiliser at Youth Capital (skip to 02:18).

Youth Capital is a campaign that "advocates for youth-centered and evidence-based solutions to youth unemployment", that aims at ensuring that the youth of South Africa have adequate skills and equal opportunities to be "economically productive".

A matric pupil in class. Picture: Department of Basic Education/Twitter.
A matric pupil in class. Picture: Department of Basic Education/Twitter.

Nkosi shares some tips to help secure job and learning opportunities.

Three portals for job and learning opportunities:

  • Job starter – helps you understand your skills and build your curriculum vitae
  • Careers portal – helps you find working and learning opportunities
  • SA Youth – A data-free website that provides earning opportunities to gain work experience

Support young people during this time of the year as they're looking for opportunities by sharing opportunities with them.

Lethiwe Sinodumo Nkosi, Network Mobiliser at Youth Capital

Before you apply for jobs, conduct a self-evaluation:

  • Assess your strengths
  • Look at what you can contribute to the company that you're looking to work for
  • Look at the skills that you've obtained through volunteering work
  • Ensure that the above align with the jobs that you're looking to apply for
  • Look at your social circle and ask for advice and if possible, a letter of recommendation

When a young person presents a letter of recommendation...that letter goes a long way in positioning them to get the job.

Lethiwe Sinodumo Nkosi, Network Mobiliser at Youth Capital

Nkosi highlights that while not everyone has the opportunity to complete their matric, completing it allows for job opportunities and for one to obtain a tertiary education.

The Second Chance Matric Programme of the Department of Basic Education, gives youth an opportunity to re-write their exams and can be registered on their website.

If you're unable to register online, one can visit their closest district office with a copy of:

  • A certified ID or birth certificate
  • Proof of residence
  • Latest high school results

The Second Chance Matric Programme really enables a young person to prepare and write the exam on a part-time basis.

Lethiwe Sinodumo Nkosi, Network Mobiliser at Youth Capital

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




