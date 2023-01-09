A guide to 2023 job and studying opportunities for matriculants
Clarence Ford interviews Lethiwe Sinodumo Nkosi, Network Mobiliser at Youth Capital (skip to 02:18).
Youth Capital is a campaign that "advocates for youth-centered and evidence-based solutions to youth unemployment", that aims at ensuring that the youth of South Africa have adequate skills and equal opportunities to be "economically productive".
Nkosi shares some tips to help secure job and learning opportunities.
Three portals for job and learning opportunities:
- Job starter – helps you understand your skills and build your curriculum vitae
- Careers portal – helps you find working and learning opportunities
- SA Youth – A data-free website that provides earning opportunities to gain work experience
Support young people during this time of the year as they're looking for opportunities by sharing opportunities with them.Lethiwe Sinodumo Nkosi, Network Mobiliser at Youth Capital
Before you apply for jobs, conduct a self-evaluation:
- Assess your strengths
- Look at what you can contribute to the company that you're looking to work for
- Look at the skills that you've obtained through volunteering work
- Ensure that the above align with the jobs that you're looking to apply for
- Look at your social circle and ask for advice and if possible, a letter of recommendation
When a young person presents a letter of recommendation...that letter goes a long way in positioning them to get the job.Lethiwe Sinodumo Nkosi, Network Mobiliser at Youth Capital
Nkosi highlights that while not everyone has the opportunity to complete their matric, completing it allows for job opportunities and for one to obtain a tertiary education.
The Second Chance Matric Programme of the Department of Basic Education, gives youth an opportunity to re-write their exams and can be registered on their website.
If you're unable to register online, one can visit their closest district office with a copy of:
- A certified ID or birth certificate
- Proof of residence
- Latest high school results
The Second Chance Matric Programme really enables a young person to prepare and write the exam on a part-time basis.Lethiwe Sinodumo Nkosi, Network Mobiliser at Youth Capital
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
