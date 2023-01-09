Jobs wanted, no experience needed: casting call for local movie, 'The Lagoon'
If you're an aspiring actress, your big break might be 'The Lagoon' — an upcoming 90-minute local film feature produced by NPO, Bridgetown Theater Company (BTC).
'The Lagoon' is about a community rocked by various social ills.
Interested?
Here's what you need to know:
Audition date: 14 January from 11 am to 3 pm (one day only)
Audition location: Grassy Park Civic Center (5th Avenue)
Shooting dates: 6-24 March, six days a week
Shooting locations: Zeekoevlei, Grassy Park, Lavender Hill
Skills: No previous acting skills are required
170 people will be hired and paid for their time with the opportunity to learn new life-changing skills...
There are many unemployed people in the area. We don't just want to use their location. We want to plough back into the community by offering them opportunities to earn some money and learn new skills. This might even inspire young people to consider new career paths that they did not consider before.Heather Krieger, 'The Lagoon' co-writer and producer
If you're able to make the auditions in Cape Town and avail yourself during the shooting times, sign up with the Google form pinned in the comments on Bridgetown Theatre Center's Facebook post.
This article first appeared on KFM : Jobs wanted, no experience needed: casting call for local movie, 'The Lagoon'
More from Lifestyle
Tips to make sure your appliances are covered from loadshedding effects
Africa Melane chats to CBI-electric Engineering Executive Dr Andrew Dickson about how to insure your home and other assets.Read More
[WATCH] Prince Harry defends brutally honest tell-all memoir, Spare
After Harry admitted to doing drugs, fighting with William, and killing 25 people in his memoir, Spare... royalists are unhappy.Read More
Khoekhoe Saga: Sharing the neglected history of a South African people
Documentary filmmaker Johann Abrahams discusses his recently premiered documentary the Khoekhoe saga, a tale of indigenous people.Read More
‘Last time you felt happiest?’ Here's a health coaching tool to find out
Heard of the wheel of life? Health coach, Michelle Hall-Jones shares one you can fill out to see how satisfied you are with life.Read More
Have you heard about Dry January? Here are the rules!
Saying no to all alcohol during the month of January is the way to go.Read More
‘Don’t be in a hurry’ - WSAR urges nature lovers to hike with caution
This time of year means rescue workers work around the clock and risk their lives to save others in dangerous situations.Read More
Cocaine, fights and marriage, Prince Harry tells all in highly anticipated book
It's clearly a book full of bitterness and upset and unresolved grief, says Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Get better at saving, do more with your rands using these thrifty tips
Read this if you want to get better at saving - from sticking to a budget to investing.Read More
Could trees be the solution to manufacturing an eco-friendly battery?
John Maytham interviews Olivier Kasikala, a battery engineer based at UWC's Energy Storage Innovation Lab (ESIL).Read More