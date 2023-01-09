Jobs wanted, no experience needed: casting call for local movie, 'The Lagoon'





If you're an aspiring actress, your big break might be 'The Lagoon' — an upcoming 90-minute local film feature produced by NPO, Bridgetown Theater Company (BTC).

'The Lagoon' is about a community rocked by various social ills.

Interested?

Here's what you need to know:

Audition date: 14 January from 11 am to 3 pm (one day only)

Audition location: Grassy Park Civic Center (5th Avenue)

Shooting dates: 6-24 March, six days a week

Shooting locations: Zeekoevlei, Grassy Park, Lavender Hill

Skills: No previous acting skills are required

170 people will be hired and paid for their time with the opportunity to learn new life-changing skills...

There are many unemployed people in the area. We don't just want to use their location. We want to plough back into the community by offering them opportunities to earn some money and learn new skills. This might even inspire young people to consider new career paths that they did not consider before. Heather Krieger, 'The Lagoon' co-writer and producer

If you're able to make the auditions in Cape Town and avail yourself during the shooting times, sign up with the Google form pinned in the comments on Bridgetown Theatre Center's Facebook post.

