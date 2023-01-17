You could win spot prizes for being on holiday – SA Tourism
Since its launch in November 2022, the Gimme Summer That Sho’t Left campaign has offered a myriad of local holiday and adventure experiences throughout the country. “Revenge travel” has been prominent since lockdown restrictions have been lifted, resulting in many South Africans looking for holiday destinations to make up for lost time.
To discuss the progress of the campaign and the importance of domestic travel to the tourism sector, Thulasizwe Simelane is joined by Themba Khumalo, the acting CEO of SA Tourism.
Listen to the full conversation below:
Khumalo explains that holiday-goers can receive prizes for simply enjoying their time. SA Tourism has deployed a team of nearly 1000 young people to spot people on holiday at popular local attractions and events. They’re called the Gimme Summer army, and they are handing out prizes such as camping chairs, caps, and more.
This is meant to encourage more South Africans to explore the countless number of local sites and experiences across the country. Another goal for the tourism sector is to reach 21 million international arrivals by the year 2030 – this number has since been downgraded to 15.6 million due to the impact of Covid-19, but the industry is set to create 1.3 million jobs for South Africans.
To find out more about the Gimme Summer That campaign and check out the adventures on offer, head over to shotleft.co.za.
