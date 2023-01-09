Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Latest Local
Gift of the Givers thankful for public support after burglary Ray White chats to Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers on the burglary of their Cape Town warehouse. 10 January 2023 7:49 AM
What we know about the new COVID-19 variant John Maytham speaks to Prof Wolfgang Preiser, head of virology at Stellenbosch University about the new COVID-19 variant 10 January 2023 7:20 AM
Manenberg residents "illegally" cooled off at municipal swimming pool There are many dangers of the facility being taken over by community members. Who's going to be accountable for that, asks CoCT. 10 January 2023 7:11 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: 'Ramaphosa says little on 2023 loadshedding relief' All the news you need to know. 9 January 2023 12:43 PM
[WATCH] Prince Harry defends brutally honest tell-all memoir, Spare After Harry admitted to doing drugs, fighting with William, and killing 25 people in his memoir, Spare... royalists are unhappy. 9 January 2023 11:20 AM
Khoekhoe Saga: Sharing the neglected history of a South African people Documentary filmmaker Johann Abrahams discusses his recently premiered documentary the Khoekhoe saga, a tale of indigenous people. 9 January 2023 11:17 AM
View all Politics
'Life experiences were prioritised over luxury' - Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco Technologies about his money habits in an episode of Other People's Money. 9 January 2023 6:42 PM
ANC (once again) proposes to change SA Reserve Bank mandate Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Isaah Mhlanga, executive chief economist at Alexander Forbes. 9 January 2023 6:18 PM
ANC January 8 statement: Sorry Cyril, but we've heard your lame speech before! Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Lawrence Hamilton, professor of political studies at Wits University. 9 January 2023 5:30 PM
View all Business
Tips to make sure your appliances are covered from loadshedding effects Africa Melane chats to CBI-electric Engineering Executive Dr Andrew Dickson about how to insure your home and other assets. 9 January 2023 11:41 AM
Jobs wanted, no experience needed: casting call for local movie, 'The Lagoon' Bridgetown Theater Company is looking for actors and extras between 7-99 years old to sign up and audition for various roles. 9 January 2023 11:16 AM
‘Last time you felt happiest?’ Here's a health coaching tool to find out Heard of the wheel of life? Health coach, Michelle Hall-Jones shares one you can fill out to see how satisfied you are with life. 9 January 2023 7:12 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Kolisi's move to France is really about his family' - Jan de Koning (Rugby365) After the 2023 Rugby World Cup, our Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi will be moving to France to join the French team Racing 92. 4 January 2023 9:45 AM
FIFA wants every country in the world to name a stadium after Brazil legend Pelé John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 January 2023 7:53 AM
Wishing F1 legend Michael Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery Fans across the world are wishing Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery following brain injuries obtained a decade ago. 3 January 2023 9:39 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] 6 CUTE (and funny-ish) moments of animals charging humans Since seals are attacking humans who disrupt them in their space, let's take a look at some more animal vs human moments. 5 January 2023 2:04 PM
'Live to Lead' - a Netflix doccie inspired by former president Nelson Mandela Tshidi Madia speaks to Sello Hatang, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation. 5 January 2023 10:56 AM
J.R.R. Tolkien was a genius with South African roots J.R.R. Tolkien was an English writer and scholar who achieved fame with his books The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. 3 January 2023 11:31 PM
View all Entertainment
Cristiano Ronaldo says he's moving to South Africa (he means Saudi Arabia, LOL) Cristiano Ronaldo joined a new club in Saudi Arabia but made a blunder when he didn’t seem to know what country he was in. 5 January 2023 11:40 AM
'Til abandonment do us part: man drives off while wife pees, deserting her If you think your significant partner has made a mistake, wait until you hear this. 5 January 2023 6:39 AM
Many countries now force travellers from China to undergo Covid tests Countries are imposing Covid-19 test requirements on Chinese commuters following hard-to-believe case reports. 4 January 2023 11:27 AM
View all World
500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season The city’s municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated. 4 January 2023 8:14 AM
Crowd crush kills 10 people, including a 10-year-old boy A stampede at a shopping mall in Uganda left 10 dead, including a 10-year-old boy. 4 January 2023 5:33 AM
Botswana issues arrest warrant for its former president Ian Khama Khama is facing more than a dozen criminal charges, including illegally possessing five firearms, in Botswana. 30 December 2022 6:13 AM
View all Africa
ANC's January 8th statement is of no significance to the ordinary South African EWN parliamentary reporter Lindsay Dentlinger speaks to John Maytham about the ANC's upcoming January 8 statement. 6 January 2023 10:37 AM
'People vote ANC by default. Opposition parties must unite to take them out' Dr Onkgopotse J. J. Tabane shares his opinion on the current state of the state, the ANC, opposition parties, and the media. 4 January 2023 8:31 AM
How New Year's 'affirmations' (NOT resolutions) can help you own 2023 We've all been there after a December break, deciding to regularly go to the gym, eat healthily, or do a number of new things. 4 January 2023 5:53 AM
View all Opinion
[WATCH] Prince Harry defends brutally honest tell-all memoir, Spare

9 January 2023
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Prince Harry
Royal Family
British Royal Family

After Harry admitted to doing drugs, fighting with William, and killing 25 people in his memoir, Spare... royalists are unhappy.

If you've missed the latest Prince Harry vs Royals drama, let's catch you up...

Tea Spill The Tea GIFfrom Tea GIFs

First things first, Harry wrote a memoir called, Spare which is set to release on 10 January.

Spoiler alert, it's called Spare, because that's how he views his royal role. Some excerpts were leaked by a Spanish retailer last week which stated Harry's innermost secrets that includes:

1) His tumultuous and distant relationship with his father, King Charles III and brother, Prince William.

2) Prince William starting a fist fight that left Harry injured and believing that William is his 'arch nemesis.'

3) Accusing the royal family of 'a really horrible reaction' on the day of Queen Elizabeth's death.

4) Killing 25 people during his military service in Afghanistan.

5) Seeing a therapist.

6) Begging his father not to marry Camilla — he was never a fan.

7) Doing cocaine as a boy.

8) Being 'bigoted' before his relationship with Markle.

9) Admitting that Markle was 'not welcome' at Balmoral.

10) Kate's anger when Markle jokingly saying that she had 'baby brain' and Kate making Markle cry over her bridesmaid's fittings.

11) Suspecting Princess Diana's death (his mother) was not an accident.

And he said A LOT more...

Rhod Leeanne Locken GIFfrom Rhod GIFs

Now, Harry's defending his harsh words and talks on seeking reconciliation with King Charles and Prince William...

I'm not sure how honesty is burning bridges.

Prince Harry, on new memoir, Spare

Some royalists are saying Harry's honesty is burning royal bridges and the monarchy's legacy.

And they might be right...

It's reported that Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace declined to comment, but they've said that the inflammatory claims are seen as damaging Harry’s relationship with his brother, beyond repair.

Cry Sad GIFfrom Cry GIFs

One thing's for sure, no matter what family you come from, the drama and generational trauma we all have to admit to and work through is real — and some family members, just won't get it, even if they're royal.


This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Prince Harry defends brutally honest tell-all memoir, Spare




