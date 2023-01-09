[WATCH] Prince Harry defends brutally honest tell-all memoir, Spare
If you've missed the latest Prince Harry vs Royals drama, let's catch you up...
First things first, Harry wrote a memoir called, Spare which is set to release on 10 January.
Spoiler alert, it's called Spare, because that's how he views his royal role. Some excerpts were leaked by a Spanish retailer last week which stated Harry's innermost secrets that includes:
1) His tumultuous and distant relationship with his father, King Charles III and brother, Prince William.
2) Prince William starting a fist fight that left Harry injured and believing that William is his 'arch nemesis.'
3) Accusing the royal family of 'a really horrible reaction' on the day of Queen Elizabeth's death.
4) Killing 25 people during his military service in Afghanistan.
5) Seeing a therapist.
6) Begging his father not to marry Camilla — he was never a fan.
7) Doing cocaine as a boy.
8) Being 'bigoted' before his relationship with Markle.
9) Admitting that Markle was 'not welcome' at Balmoral.
10) Kate's anger when Markle jokingly saying that she had 'baby brain' and Kate making Markle cry over her bridesmaid's fittings.
11) Suspecting Princess Diana's death (his mother) was not an accident.
And he said A LOT more...
RELATED: COCAINE, FIGHTS AND MARRIAGE, PRINCE HARRY TELLS ALL IN HIGHLY ANTICIPATED BOOK
Now, Harry's defending his harsh words and talks on seeking reconciliation with King Charles and Prince William...
I'm not sure how honesty is burning bridges.Prince Harry, on new memoir, Spare
Some royalists are saying Harry's honesty is burning royal bridges and the monarchy's legacy.
And they might be right...
It's reported that Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace declined to comment, but they've said that the inflammatory claims are seen as damaging Harry’s relationship with his brother, beyond repair.
One thing's for sure, no matter what family you come from, the drama and generational trauma we all have to admit to and work through is real — and some family members, just won't get it, even if they're royal.
This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Prince Harry defends brutally honest tell-all memoir, Spare
Source : Picture credit: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry/Instagram
More from Politics
The Midday Report Express: 'Ramaphosa says little on 2023 loadshedding relief'
All the news you need to know.Read More
Khoekhoe Saga: Sharing the neglected history of a South African people
Documentary filmmaker Johann Abrahams discusses his recently premiered documentary the Khoekhoe saga, a tale of indigenous people.Read More
"Energy mafia" must be driven out if Eskom succeeds after De Ruyter – UP Prof
Andre De Ruyter was destined to fall on his own sword, says David Richard Walwyn in a News24 opinion piece.Read More
'It is audio deja-vu' - political analyst on Ramaphosa's speech at ANC birthday
Over the weekend at the ANC's birthday celebration President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke on some of the goals for the party’s future.Read More
ANC's January 8th statement is of no significance to the ordinary South African
EWN parliamentary reporter Lindsay Dentlinger speaks to John Maytham about the ANC's upcoming January 8 statement.Read More
Down for a game of golf with Uncle Cyril? It'll cost you R350 000
"Selling access to the President for R350 000... it's constructed, it's mechanised in corruption," says Rob Rose, editor of Financial Mail.Read More
9 years of State Capture can’t be equated with the impact of apartheid - Niehaus
The former ANC spokesperson says the mistakes made by Zuma’s administration are incomparable to apartheid.Read More
One year later, and Parliament is still gutted. Why it's taking so long...
Monday marked one year since Parliament went up in flames, and there are still so many questions that need answers.Read More
The Midday Report Express: ANC have moved on from Phala Phala
All the news you need to know.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Tips to make sure your appliances are covered from loadshedding effects
Africa Melane chats to CBI-electric Engineering Executive Dr Andrew Dickson about how to insure your home and other assets.Read More
Khoekhoe Saga: Sharing the neglected history of a South African people
Documentary filmmaker Johann Abrahams discusses his recently premiered documentary the Khoekhoe saga, a tale of indigenous people.Read More
Jobs wanted, no experience needed: casting call for local movie, 'The Lagoon'
Bridgetown Theater Company is looking for actors and extras between 7-99 years old to sign up and audition for various roles.Read More
‘Last time you felt happiest?’ Here's a health coaching tool to find out
Heard of the wheel of life? Health coach, Michelle Hall-Jones shares one you can fill out to see how satisfied you are with life.Read More
Have you heard about Dry January? Here are the rules!
Saying no to all alcohol during the month of January is the way to go.Read More
‘Don’t be in a hurry’ - WSAR urges nature lovers to hike with caution
This time of year means rescue workers work around the clock and risk their lives to save others in dangerous situations.Read More
Cocaine, fights and marriage, Prince Harry tells all in highly anticipated book
It's clearly a book full of bitterness and upset and unresolved grief, says Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Get better at saving, do more with your rands using these thrifty tips
Read this if you want to get better at saving - from sticking to a budget to investing.Read More
Could trees be the solution to manufacturing an eco-friendly battery?
John Maytham interviews Olivier Kasikala, a battery engineer based at UWC's Energy Storage Innovation Lab (ESIL).Read More