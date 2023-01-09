[WATCH] Prince Harry defends brutally honest tell-all memoir, Spare





If you've missed the latest Prince Harry vs Royals drama, let's catch you up...

First things first, Harry wrote a memoir called, Spare which is set to release on 10 January.

Spoiler alert, it's called Spare, because that's how he views his royal role. Some excerpts were leaked by a Spanish retailer last week which stated Harry's innermost secrets that includes:

1) His tumultuous and distant relationship with his father, King Charles III and brother, Prince William.

2) Prince William starting a fist fight that left Harry injured and believing that William is his 'arch nemesis.'

3) Accusing the royal family of 'a really horrible reaction' on the day of Queen Elizabeth's death.

4) Killing 25 people during his military service in Afghanistan.

5) Seeing a therapist.

6) Begging his father not to marry Camilla — he was never a fan.

7) Doing cocaine as a boy.

8) Being 'bigoted' before his relationship with Markle.

9) Admitting that Markle was 'not welcome' at Balmoral.

10) Kate's anger when Markle jokingly saying that she had 'baby brain' and Kate making Markle cry over her bridesmaid's fittings.

11) Suspecting Princess Diana's death (his mother) was not an accident.

And he said A LOT more...

Now, Harry's defending his harsh words and talks on seeking reconciliation with King Charles and Prince William...

I'm not sure how honesty is burning bridges. Prince Harry, on new memoir, Spare

Some royalists are saying Harry's honesty is burning royal bridges and the monarchy's legacy.

And they might be right...

It's reported that Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace declined to comment, but they've said that the inflammatory claims are seen as damaging Harry’s relationship with his brother, beyond repair.

One thing's for sure, no matter what family you come from, the drama and generational trauma we all have to admit to and work through is real — and some family members, just won't get it, even if they're royal.

