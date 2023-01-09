Cape fur seal euthanised after being brutally stoned by four individuals
The City of Cape Town has released a statement announcing the death of a Cape fur seal that had to be euthanised after being brutally stoned by four individuals on Sunday evening at Monwabisi beach.
The four suspects have since been arrested thanks to an anonymous tip-off.
As a result of the severity of the stoning, the seal had to be "humanely" euthanised to end its suffering.
Eddie Andrews, City’s Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment weighs in:
- The city is rich in wildlife, but the public needs to respect and treasure the animals
- Keep your distance and do not interfere with their daily routines
- Ensure that your pets are removed from an area where wildlife is present
The City of Cape Town urges the public to not approach, touch or feed these animals.
The City of Cape Town condemns the brutal and deadly attack on a Cape fur seal yesterday early evening, 8 January 2023, at Monwabisi beach.The City of Cape Town
This is one of the most brutal attacks on our wildlife in recent times. One cannot fathom the pain and stress the seal had to endure while this was happening. I am shocked and horrified and call on the public to please keep on notifying us when they see animals being attacked, harmed or in distress.Eddie Andrews, City’s Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment
We have said it many times before, but I want to remind the public to please keep a safe and respectful distance from marine animals at all times, and to not interfere or feed them.Eddie Andrews, City’s Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment
Click here to read the full press release.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_125576067_seal-on-a-swim-in-hout-bay-harbour.html
