Khoekhoe Saga: Sharing the neglected history of a South African people





Johann Abrahams is a documentary filmmaker and is credited with writing and directing the Khoekhoe saga, which recently premiered on SABC 2. He discusses the documentary and its importance in South African history with John Maytham.

The documentary explores the history and culture of the Khoekhoe people, an indigenous community of South Africa which was previously thought to have been eradicated by colonialism.

Johann states that the story of the Khoekhoe people is a neglected aspect of South African history which deserves more recognition, dissemination and study.

It’s a story of utmost importance but its been neglected. It’s a neglected part of our history. Johann Abrahams, Documentary Filmmaker.

Johann explains that the Khoekhoe are an indigenous community that is often placed under the blanket term of Khoisan but it is important to differentiate them as the Khoekhoe were herders who changed the indigenous economy and way of life.

They became herders of cattle and sheep. And that distinguished them from their 'cousins' so to speak, that we call San. Johann Abrahams, Documentary Filmmaker.

The documentary, which is co-presented by Rehane Abrahams and Jolene Martin, features expert interviews and the examination of historical documents and artifacts to discover the facts and explore the legacy of the Khoekhoe herders.

Johann describes his difficulty in recreating the story on film, explaining that there is no existing visual evidence such as archival photographs of the Khoekhoe people, thus the documentary is based on creating an image of the Khoekhoe through historical facts and expert testimony.

We made use of some reconstruction, dramatisation, and then obviously archival records and the testimony or the interviews with historians, archaeologists, and anthropologists. Johann Abrahams, Documentary Filmmaker.

The first episode which premiered on SABC 2 on the 8 of January, explored the origin of the Khoekhoe community in the cape and how their presence was affected by colonialism and marginalised by history.

The next episode will air on Sunday the 15 at 21:00, and explores the history of the Hessequa people and the traces of there existence in present day, the promo video for this episode can be found below:

Scroll up to listen to the interview.