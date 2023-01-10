Film Music: The New Classical? A 2023 UCT Summer School Course





pexels-cottonbro-studio-7095812jpg

The UCT Summer School has officially opened and offers learners an opportunity to immerse themselves in fascinating single lectures and courses.

Grant Innes McLachlan, a composer and music lecturer at the University of Cape Town, will be presenting a two-day course titled "Film Music: The New Classical?"

The curriculum looks at how classical musical forms—Bach, Mozart, and Beethoven, for example—now survive more within film music than in the concert hall.

If you take the top 20 Hollywood composers, virtually all of them are classically trained. Grant Innes McLachlan, composer and music lecturer at UCT

Having classical background gives you the discipline to understand the emotions — how to manipulate people's emotions in the film. Grant Innes McLachlan, composer and music lecturer at UCT

