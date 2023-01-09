The Midday Report Express: 'Ramaphosa says little on 2023 loadshedding relief'





Leading the charge on today's edition, EWN's Head of News, Sbu Ngalwa had an exclusive interview with President Cyril Ramaphosa and discussed a number of issues facing the nation at the moment, notably loadshedding among others. Presenter Mandy Wiener linked up with Sbu to get the scoop on that interview.

Despite facing the worst loadshedding year ever in 2022, Nglawa says President Ramaphosa said very little about this.

The President could not say outright that this year will be better than 2022. Sbu Ngalwa, EWN Head of News

Also on the Midday Report today, Wiener looked into an illegal mining tragedy in Limpopo, the ongoing maladministration at Fort Hare University and more.

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

111th Anniversary of the African National Congress was on 8 January 2023.

Alleged Mozambican kidnapping kingpin is set to appear in the Randburg magistrate's court.

Illegal mining crisis in the country back under the spotlight, after mining tragedy in Limpopo.

The SIU is investigating maladministration at Fort Hare University, after an assassination attempt on the Vice Chancellor's life, resulting in his bodyguard's death.

Health Department sheds more light on the first case of the new highly transmissible COVID variant detected in South Africa.

