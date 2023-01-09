A guide to rewriting your matric exams
Clarence Ford interviews Lethiwe Sinodumo Nkosi, Network Mobiliser at Youth Capital.
As the academic year softly approaches, those that have passed matric are now waiting to enter the next stage of their lives, and for those that failed their matric exams or never wrote them due to circumstances out of their control, they might be asking themselves "what now?"
If you're part of the latter group, then the Second Choice Matric Programme of the Department of Basic Education is here to help.
It is a programme that gives youth an opportunity to re-write their exams.
The benefits of this programme according to the Department of Basic Education is:
- Learners are able to meet the requirements of the NSC or SC and obtain a Grade 12 matric certificate
- Improves learner retention
- Increase computer skills, job opportunities and provides career guidance
- Learners are able to access bursary opportunities for further studies
Registration closing date is 8 February 2023.
If you're unable to register online, you can visit your closest district office with a copy of:
- A certified ID or birth certificate
- Proof of residence
- Latest high school results
The Second Chance Matric Programme really enables a young person to prepare and write the exam on a part-time basis.Lethiwe Sinodumo Nkosi, Network Mobiliser at Youth Capital
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/s9CC2SKySJM
