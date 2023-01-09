What can you legally do to protect your property against animal damage?





The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says glue traps are inhumane and should not be used a pest control method.

It's asked the City of Cape Town to review the animal keeping by-law to prohibit the sale and use of such devices.

Alternative pest control method's are encouraged, like decoys and optical illusions to keep animals at bay.

CapeTalk listener, Erica Whittal witnessed what appeared to be a case of animal cruelty while out at a local shopping mall in Claremont.

She saw a bird in deep distress, which had appeared to be 'glued' to the ledges of the building as a result of an adhesive that was applied to stop birds nesting there.

Erica managed to get the bird to the local vet, but sadly, the animal had to be euthanised.

We’ve all seen the buildings with revolving reflective devices on them, trying to discourage pigeons and other birds from perching and pooping on the gutters.

It’s a big problem for many building managers, but how does one deal with the issue in a humane and legal fashion?

Jaco Pieterse, chief inspector at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, says any measures used that result in the suffering of an animal are regarded as 'animal cruelty'.

He says the SPCA is campaigning for the prohibition of glue traps as a method of pest control.

We have met with the City of Cape Town, and they are in the process of reviewing the animal keeping by-law. We have suggested to them to include a section in the animal keeping by-law to prohibit the use or sale of these devices. Jaco Pieterse, chief inspector at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

It's so cruel and I want to use the word 'barbaric', because any person that uses a glue trap has no sense of humanity and care for animals. Jaco Pieterse, chief inspector at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

Sadly we see a lot of these cases where glue traps are used for the capturing of rodents. Jaco Pieterse, chief inspector at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

These devices are so cruel, we implore the public not to use them. Don't buy them, there are human alternatives. Jaco Pieterse, chief inspector at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

If a person uses a glue trap, and the animal is left to suffer, then only can we take action. We can't stop the sale of these devices. We have however removed over 6 000 glue traps, last year alone. Jaco Pieterse, chief inspector at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

Exclusion methods that are humane, for example putting up bird nets and closing any entry points. Jaco Pieterse, chief inspector at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

A lot of companies use optical illusions...a shiny object that turns on the roof and the bird then sees that as a bird of prey, and they then keep away. Jaco Pieterse, chief inspector at the Cape of Good Hope SPCA.

