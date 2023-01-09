'Life experiences were prioritised over luxury' - Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco
-
Katlego Maphai is the co-founder of Yoco technologies.
-
Yoco technologies is the maker of the Yoco card machine.
-
The Yoco card machine allows a trader to sell products and services on the go and accept card payments anywhere, anytime.
Almost all of us have found ourselves in that position.
You're thinking of making a purchase at an informal trader or market, and then you realise that you don't have any cash in your wallet. Dammit!
But then, the trader whips out a small device, and tells you that card payments are accepted. Problem solved!
Chances are, that device is a Yoco card machine, a product of Yoco technologies.
Katlego Maphai is the co-founder of Yoco technologies, the makers of South Africa's most affordable card machine, which allows you to sell your products and services on the go and accept card payments anywhere, anytime.
Maphai has co-developed a gamechanger in terms of how cash changes hands, something he largely credits his humble upbringing and interaction with money.
He was raised in South Africa and the USA, where his parents had jobs in academia.
He says he had a very simple life, but he was exposed to new experiences through travel as a young child.
My parents were on academic salaries, nothing fancy. Yet we were still able to travel, move around and be together as a family through all these experiences. that was all because the folks prioritised these things.Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco Technologies
My earliest memory of money...there was just nothing superfluous in the house. We only did things that we needed. Life experiences were prioritised.Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco Technologies
Everything I've been able to do, building this company and the journey was very much shaped by these life experiences which were prioritised over luxury.Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco Technologies
I'm turning 40 later this year, and it's quite an age milestone for me. I do appreciate the simple. i don't like flashy things, I try and lead a simple life.Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco Technologies
Listen to the audio for more.
