ANC January 8 statement: Sorry Cyril, but we've heard your lame speech before!





The ANC celebrated it's 111 anniversary in Mangaung, Free State on 8 January.

Party president Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the party's 'January 8th' statement in which he celebrated the ANC's successes, but also laid out their plans to address some of the challenges in the year ahead.

Ramaphosa has been criticised for not detailing how the party plans to end loadshedding and corruption.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa cuts the cake at the ANC's 111th birthday celebration in Mangaung on 8 January 2023. Picture: EWN/Jacques Nelles

As is the case every January, the African National Congress kicked off the new year with its birthday celebrations.

This year, the party's birthday celebrations were held at the Petrus Molemela stadium in Mangaung, Free State.

The African National Congress celebrated 111 years since its formation.

The party finally wrapped up a reconvened 55th national conference which saw Cyril Ramaphosa being re-elected as party president for a second term.

But the ruling party finds itself in a hot mess, as it battles to deal with many issues, including corruption and loadshedding.

Lawrence Hamilton, professor of political studies at Wits University says Ramaphosa gave no indication of how the ANC plans to solve the crisis that South Africa finds itself in.

There were a lot of big, similar promises. Ending loadshedding, stopping crime and corruption, alleviating poverty, mobilizing social partners for job creation, going greener. And all via the renewal of the ANC. I think we've heard this before. Lawrence Hamilton, professor of political studies at Wits University.

It was short on detail. There was no detail around how exactly we are going to turn Eskom around in a way that would enable us to escape, what is effectively crippling our economy more than anything else. Lawrence Hamilton, professor of political studies at Wits University.

In some parts of the discussion, it does sound like the party and the state are being run together...that's a real problem. The party and state must not be run together. Lawrence Hamilton, professor of political studies at Wits University.

