ANC (once again) proposes to change SA Reserve Bank mandate
The ANC wants economic growth and job creation as part of its mandate.
Economists argue that falls out of the scope of a Reserve Bank's work.
The Reserve Bank is responsible for monetary policy, and sets interest rates to control inflation.
The ANC is once again suggesting that the mandate of the South African Reserve Bank be changed.
The subject was discussed when the party reconvened its national conference in January.
The Reserve Bank is responsible for monetary policy, and sets interest rates to control inflation, but the ruling party has on many occasions made proposals to tinker with the mandate of the Reserve Bank.
It would like the bank to include economic growth and job creation as part of its mandate.
Isaah Mhlanga, executive chief economist at Alexander Forbes says these proposals cannot be included in the scope of the bank's work.
What government actually needs to focus on, is make it easier for people to start enterprises, thrive and sustain them. That can reduce the unemployment rate.Isaah Mhlanga, executive chief economist at Alexander Forbes
The issue of job creation goes beyond monetary policy...so other department's of government actually need to do what they're supposed to do, and let the SARB continue to fight inflation.Isaah Mhlanga, executive chief economist at Alexander Forbes
Issues of unemployment, the SARB also contributes to that through providing a stable, predictable and manageable inflation expectation. That's what it should be doing.Isaah Mhlanga, executive chief economist at Alexander Forbes
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : Cindy Archillies/EWN
