Manenberg residents "illegally" cooled off at municipal swimming pool





John Maytham interviews Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town.

As temperatures soared over the weekend in Cape Town, so did some Manenberg residents' need to cool down, entering the local municipal pool which had been closed for repairs.

According to reports, men, women and children scaled a spiked fence to gain access to the pool.

Following the closure of the pool on Friday, members of the Manenberg community "illegally" occupied the pool from Saturday from Monday.

Patricia van der Ross weighs in:

The pool had been closed due to excessive rust which flowed into the pipes into the basin, which was discovered in their routine checks

Rust poses as a risk as it ages the infrastructure, affects water quality and could cause poisoning

The pool will not be opened up until March

In order to determine if there could be an alternative quick fix a detailed assessment would need to be conducted

Up until present day, an assessment cannot be conducted as staff and law enforcement has been threatened when trying to enter the facility

On Friday, staff had been pelted with stones

The City will have a meeting this week to discuss the pros and cons of closing the pool and if it's possible to have a quick fix, on the condition that residents are willing to comply, and the lives of staff aren't at risk

The City urges community members and law enforcement to come together to resolve the matter

We wanted to make sure that the safety of the community comes first, and that was the reason why the pool was closed. Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

At the end of the day, the lives not only of those going to the pools, but also the lives of the staff is important...the staff's lives are at risk. Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

I get where Manenberg is coming from, but I'm asking the community to please just give us this week to kind of sort this out, to kind of try and see if we can resolve this matter. Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

There are so many dangers of the facility just being taken over by community members and then who's going to be accountable for that? Patricia van der Ross, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

