What we know about the new COVID-19 variant
- The new XBB.1.5 variant has been dubbed 'Kraken'
- It's highly transmissible and has spread to 28 countries
- The virus will adapt to the country's existing immunity
Scientists say there is no cause for panic after the discovery of the new COVID-19 variant in South Africa.
So far, only one case of the XBB.1.5 variant has been confirmed in the country and health authorities are closely monitoring the situation.
Known as 'Kraken', the new variant is said to be as equally transmissible as its predecessors.
The variant has the ability to spread far and wide and has been detected in at least 28 countries.
RELATED: New 'Kraken variant' of Covid no cause for concern says professor
The World Health Organisation has called it the most transmissible sub-variant detected to date.
Prof Wolfgang Preiser, head of virology at Stellenbosch University spoke to John Maytham about the evolution of the sub-variant.
We haven't seen any new variants since Omicron and the virus is now changing over time. As one would expect with a highly mutable virus, and they are notorious for being able to change all the time. Mutations occur and it becomes evolution in fast motion. These mutants are tested for their ability to be slightly better than the previous ones.Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Head of virology - Stellenbosch University
Dr Preiser believes the new variant will struggle to survive in a population where there's been some degree of immunity from previous infection and vaccination.
The virus is not going into a virgin landscape. It's encountering a population where it needs to come up with some tricks in order to be transmitted and infect others. So it will develop ways of overcoming existing immunity.Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Head of virology - Stellenbosch University
This is why it's surged in the northeast of the United States and many other countries, including South Africa, he adds.
Even though the virus is fit at overcoming existing immunity, the cause of disease is no worse or different from what we've seen before. If you have reasonable pre-existing immunity, based on full vaccination and booster shots, then there's no difference to the situation than before.Prof Wolfgang Preiser, Head of virology - Stellenbosch University
Scroll up for the full conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_97984138_mers-virus-meadleeast-respiratory-syndrome-coronovirus-3d-illustration.html?downloaded=1
