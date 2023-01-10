Gift of the Givers thankful for public support after burglary





Gift of the Givers Cape Town office was burgled on Monday, with several valuables stolen

Police swiftly arrested the suspects, with the community's assistance

The NGOs founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman has thanked the public for their support

FILE: Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

They've come to the rescue of the country in the most of hopeless of situations and so when Gift of the Givers was faced with a calamity, South Africans returned the favour.

In an ironic and sad twist, the humanitarian organisation was dealt a major blow after a burglary took place at their Cape Town offices.

In the early hours of Monday morning, brazen thieves entered the premises, walking away with TV sets, laptops, and donations for fire victims.

Much of the place had been trashed with countless boxed strewn across the office space.

Within a few hours, police had nabbed several suspects.

Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said he's been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support across the country.

We know we have a good network in the community. We called the SAPS and within minutes, the flying squad was there. Community members started sending information so rapidly that within an hour, the police took in ten suspects and managed to recover some of the stuff. And last night, they caught the kingpin. Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers

The criminal targeting of community and charity organisations is certainly a sign of the times - sheer desperation to survive in a country with high levels of poverty.

But Sooliman believes this is sheer criminality.

I've seen people hungry and dying of starvation in different parts of the country, but there's always discipline. It's the ones who have that want more. Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers

These guys came in with a Quantam vehicle. Fortunately, the neighbours gave us footage and we saw seven cars enter the premises. And they've all been caught. Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers

Sooliman said the swift arrest shows the importance of trust and collaboration between the police and the community.

The community knows who the criminals are in their community. If the community gives up the names, we can clean up this country. Yesterday was a case in point, that at such speed, we can bring a quick end to what happened. We just need to extend this to the whole country. Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers

This article first appeared on 702 : Gift of the Givers thankful for public support after burglary