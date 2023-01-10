CoCT still looking for long-term solution to prevent sewerage spills at beaches





Llundudno was the latest beach to be closed to bathers due to a sewerage spill.

Several beaches in Cape Town have had to be closed over the last few months due to this issue.

The City of Cape Town is installing UPS systems at pump stations to keep it running during power cuts.

However, City bosses say UPS systems don't always work at pump stations.

FILE: An aerial view of Muizenberg Beach in Cape Town. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News

Llandudno Beach along the Atlantic seaboard was the latest stretch of sand to be closed to bathers due to another sewerage overflow in Cape Town.

In December, a section of Fish Hoek Beach had to be shut down due to a sewage spill caused by a blocked pipe.

Three other beaches, Strand Beach, Bakoven, and Small Bay in Blaauwberg were also temporarily closed due to sewage spills.

The sewage spills are caused by faulty sewer pumps that don't switch on again due to loadshedding.

Gregg Oelofse, manager of coastal management at the City of Cape Town says they're trying to install UPS systems at pump stations to keep it running during power cuts.

A backup power supply was installed at the Bakoven pump station, which is now operating optimally.

But he says in some instances, a UPS system isn't the solution.

A lot depends on the size of the pump station, as to whether you can install a UPS system with batteries because of the size of the pump. Gregg Oelofse, manager of coastal management at the City of Cape Town.

Where there are small pumps stations, I think they hopefully will roll this kind of system out, because I think we're in for a long time with loadshedding. Gregg Oelofse, manager of coastal management at the City of Cape Town.

...with a gravity-fed sewerage system, most of these pump stations are right at the shoreline. When there is a problem...or the pumps don't restart for a technical reason, then the discharge obviously goes into the shoreline which isn't great. Gregg Oelofse, manager of coastal management at the City of Cape Town.

