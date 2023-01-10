Stats SA asks that people participate in the 'Income and Expenditure' survey
Stats SA has a large sampling frame of households in the country and we use our statistic technique to randomly select households based on certain criteria. So, generally, we will be trying to cover a representative sample of different geographic areas and then with each small geographic area that's sampled, there's a simple kind of methodology of selecting each household, but it is quite random.Patrick Kelly, chief director of price statistics at Stats SA
While, Kelly says as far as he knows, legal action as not been taken against anybody who refused to complete the survey. However, he says respondents are obliged to complete the survey.
We produce superficial data that is used in a wide variety of areas both in government and in the private sector. Often our data has usual implications in itself that if it was optional for people to participate, most people would say no they don't want to participate.Patrick Kelly, chief director of price statistics at Stats SA
Kelly says there is a rational and lawful reasoning as to why Stats SA recommends that people take part in surveys, especially of this kind.
This is a critical survey for us to measure our daily key aspects. First of all poverty and inequality in the country... These are two of the most pressing and difficult challenges that we face as a country.Patrick Kelly, chief director of price statistics at Stats SA
Let's just take social grants as an example you know... What should be the level that social grants are pitched at? Where are people needing social grants? These are really the sort of policy issues, I guess that we are trying to address in the survey.Patrick Kelly, chief director of price statistics at Stats SA
