'Usually they won't shut up' - reactions as DA Twitter account 'disappears'
So the @Our_DA decided it was easier to just delete their Twitter account than block everyone who criticises them? Ultimate #CancelCulture is canceling yourself.— Etienne Shardlow 🇿🇦🏳️🌈 🇵🇸 (Parroty) (@EttySh) January 10, 2023
Where has the Democratic Alliance Twitter account disappeared to?
Social media users have taken to the platform after discovering that the official opposition's Twitter account appears to have been removed from the platform.
If you're one of the @Our_DA account's followers, then you're probably wondering what on earth has happened to the account.
DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi says they are aware that their Twitter account has vanished, but are working on getting it restored.
Maybe Elon Musk had a hand in the disappearance of the DA's Twitter account? Who knows....?
This is so perplexing indeed. Usually they won't shut up. Perhaps they are doing "maintenance"? pic.twitter.com/jySUJZXw4O— KhoiSanWomxn 🇿🇦 (@KhoiSanWomxn) January 10, 2023
I thought my timeline was too quiet— henniedebeer everywhere 🏳️🌈 🇿🇦 (@hennie_booboo) January 10, 2023
Did the Democratic Alliance really delete their Twitter account?— Thirty-three Blind Mice (@33BlindMice) January 9, 2023
@Our_DA
Where is @Our_DA? pic.twitter.com/cbAlX0syDn— Andrew N (@andynza) January 10, 2023
