World of Work: How to navigate the working world as a recent graduate





Clement Manyathela spoke to Dr Janet Viljoen, career expert and head of institution at Boston City Campus.

Starting work after your studies can be a challenging transition .

As much as you bring your skills to the table there are many new skills you will have to learn.

Integrating into the working world for the first time can be intimidating and push you out of your comfort zone, especially if there is a gap between finishing your studies and finding your first job.

According to Viljoen the first thing you must do is research the companies you are applying to and personalise your CV for each position.

It is very important to tailor your CV to every job application you make. Taking this time demonstrates that you have paid attention to the detail in the job specs and that you have taken care and time over your application. Dr Janet Viljoen, career expert and head of institution at Boston City Campus

When you do find your first job and are entering into the workplace, you will enter into a new period of learning and discovery, which many recent graduates are not prepared for.

Viljoen says that as a graduate you are bringing something valuable to the table, but you are also entering a new environment and will need to be a student again to learn how to manage this space.

You will soon come to grips with it, but you need to situate yourself as someone who is learning the ropes again. Dr Janet Viljoen, career expert and head of institution at Boston City Campus

She adds that as a graduate it is also important to manage your expectations, as you may not immediately find a job and if you do find one, the salary might not be quite what you are hoping for.

It is also important for parents to offer support and a safe space for their children after they graduate says Viljoen.

Any significant change in your lifestyle can feel overwhelming, but if you are patient, trust yourself and are open to learning new things, you can master your new position.

This article first appeared on 702 : World of Work: How to navigate the working world as a recent graduate