Overindulged on the beer and braai? Here's how to kickstart your healthy routine
While the holidays are a magical time of the year, they can often disrupt your regular routine, especially when it comes to your health and weight loss goals.
Most of us aren’t very healthy during the holidays. Holidays are always full of food, drinks and late nights - the last thing you may want is to hit the gym or go for a walk or jog.
With the holiday season nearly over, getting back into your healthy routine can be hard.
If you feel it's time to hit the reset button, clinical nutritionist Nicci Robertson shares some valuable tips on kickstarting your health and wellness lifestyle.
She says the cardinal rule of any health lifestyle is consuming enough water, which is critical for our bodies.
The general rule is to consume 30 ml of plain water per kilogram of body weight. So if you weigh 100kgs, the average is about 3 liters per day. You don't want to drink this all at once so rather space it out through the day. If it's really hot or you're exercising and perspiring, then you can up this to 40 ml of water per kilo of total body weight.Nicci Robertson, clinical nutritionist
After the indulgence over the holiday season, most people set out to detox in the New Year.
While many believe this is a great way to eliminate toxins from your body, Robertson says the term is often misunderstood.
Many people think a water or juice fast is how you detox. When we talk about detox, we talk about the liver, the kidneys and the skin. We sweat through the skin and eliminate through the liver, kidneys and gut. It's impossible to detox just drinking water or juices. This is because our body houses toxins in fat cells.Nicci Robertson, clinical nutritionist
To squeeze them through the kidneys, liver and gut, we need to turn them water soluble by attaching an amino acid to that. To do that, we need to consume protein. And the first thing people cut out during detoxing is protein. So what happens is that stays in the system and recycles back and that's where you get headaches and mood swings.Nicci Robertson, clinical nutritionist
There is a medical and technical way of getting a detox right, says Robertson.
A real detox is done correctly and you'll have increased energy, great skin and a clear head from the get-go. You shouldn't feel hungry and deprived. But if you're drinking enough water, eating real food and exercising, there's no need for detoxing.Nicci Robertson, clinical nutritionist
If you've overindulged on the booze during the festive season, it's time to go cold turkey and cut it out.
Robertson advises doing an alcohol detox for one month post the holidays.
From the very first day you stop with the alcohol, you can replace it with herbal teas. Your body is really good at getting rid of any excess that's already there.Nicci Robertson, clinical nutritionist
Scroll up for the full conversation.
This article first appeared on 702 : Overindulged on the beer and braai? Here's how to kickstart your healthy routine
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/woman-slicing-gourd-1153369/
More from Lifestyle
Compassion saves 'Missy', a sickly pup, reuniting her with desperate dog mom
A woman's kindness saves a missing and sickly dog and unexpectedly reunites the furry wanderlust seeker, ‘Missy’ with her owner.Read More
Major changes to the upcoming Cape Town Cycle Tour route
David Bellairs of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust chats to John Maytham about the new Cape Town Cycle Tour route.Read More
'We are going to have a bumper season' as international tourists flock to CT
While many people living in Cape Town might eventually get used to its’ magic, for international tourists it is a travel hotspot.Read More
Most rare succulent plants stolen from SA are sold overseas - researcher
John Maytham speaks to Dr Carina Bruwer, Senior Researcher of ISS about the concerning theft of succulent plants.Read More
6 screen-free, family-friendly things to do when stage 6 load shedding hits
With more load shedding, you'll need some more creative ways to keep the family occupied and we can help.Read More
Did you know? The colour of your car may determine your insurance premium...
John Maytham speaks to Peter Nkhuna Senior Assistant Ombudsman about how the colour of your car affects insurance costs.Read More
Sodium Day shines a light on education in SA
Clarence Ford sat down with South African writer and director, Riaz Solker, to talk about his new film Sodium Day.Read More
Stats SA asks that people participate in the 'Income and Expenditure' survey
John Maytham talks to Patrick Kelly, chief director of price statistics at Stats SA about the Income and Expenditure Survey 2022/23.Read More
Add memoir of late, great actor Michael K. Williams to your 2023 reading list
Michael K. Williams (The Wire) died from an accidental drug overdose in 2021. 'Scenes from My Life: A Memoir' was co-written with Jon Sternfeld and published posthumously.Read More