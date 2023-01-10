WCED on top of placing pupils for 2023 academic year





Clarence Ford interviews Bronagh Hammond, Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department.

Hammond touched on many issues regarding the 2023 learner placement, but is happy to announce that things are looking up.



Points raised by Hammond:

The improvement of placements can be attributed to increase of new schools which have been built. The addition of 842 classrooms and the increase of over 1 000 teachers

The WCED is aware of the possibility of late comers and aware that it will add to the displacement list

The reason for displacement is due to growth in provinces – population and relocation

The Western Cape has adequate facilities to hold pupil, but spatial and development issues contribute to the demand

Another reason for displacement and late registration is due to unexpected circumstances – while the WCED tries to forecast the number of late registrations, pupils from other areas and communities still show up on the first day and sometimes well into February

The Western Cape doesn't have a feeder policy – this means you're able to apply to and attend schools that aren't in your area, depending on the governing body of the particular school and their admissions policy

The school governing body determines the admission criteria, but there have been cases of "unjust", "unfair" and "illegal" admission applications such as asking parents for their salary scope

It is also illegal to ask for a registration fee upfront

To eradicate the unlawful admissions criteria, the WCED has made the admissions criteria across schools the same.

The reason for high displacement numbers in previous years was as due to budget constraints and not enough infrastructure and resources

This year, the budget has increased – more schools have been built

This year's probably the best position we have been in. Bronagh Hammond, director of communications at Western Cape Education Department

It's not just as easy as going 'ok, here's school A and here's school B around the corner'. There's lots of other things to factor in such as language, grade that they require and even subject choices. Bronagh Hammond, director of communications at Western Cape Education Department

While there is disappointment for parents that do not get into their school of choice, the reality is that there is only so many places that can be accommodating. Bronagh Hammond, director of communications at Western Cape Education Department

We are doing everything in our power to ensure that we can accommodate all learners as soon as possible. Bronagh Hammond, director of communications at Western Cape Education Department

