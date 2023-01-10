Tourism bosses on a drive to promote Cape Town as a budget-friendly destination





Cape Town is often perceived as South Africa's expensive, luxury holiday destination

The 'pocket-friendly guide' is a handy tool for locals and visitors looking to explore Cape Town, irrespective of their budget.

The guide shares ideas of free experiences and some that cost as little as R150.

© handmadepictures/123rf.com

Put on your sneakers and enjoy a free walking tour in Cape Town’s central business district or pack a basket for a picnic in Green Point Urban Park. Take a walk on the beach, visit one of many flea markets, get your art fix at Langa’s Cultural Precinct, or sip on some craft beers and gin in Hout Bay.

These are just a few things you can experience on a budget of R150 or less in the Mother City.

Cape Town Tourism is on a mission to show-off the Mother City as a low-cost destination through its new domestic campaign.

The 'pocket-friendly' campaign aims to show that Cape Town is affordable for any budget.

Part of the campaign includes the 'pocket-friendly guide', a handy tool for locals and tourists looking to explore Cape Town, irrespective of their budget.

Cape Town Tourism officials have been handing out the guides at popular tourist spots during the summer holiday season.

Cape Town Tourism CEO, Enver Duminy says the Mother City offers more than just luxury experiences.

Cape Town has always been perceived to be this expensive destination, which is unfair. Yes we've got ,luxury experiences like every other city...but many of us would just love to be able to enjoy it, enjoy the city and the surrounds. Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism.

Making sure that affordability remains top of mind, our job of course is to shine a light on those things that you can pay for, but we mustn't forget that we are blessed with things that you can do for free. Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism.

There are things that we actually have on our doorstep, that doesn't actually have to cost you anything. Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism.

Visit www.capetown.travel to learn more about the Pocket-Friendly Guide and experiences.

