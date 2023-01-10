Which minister rules the Twitter roost?





Image: © gekaskr/ 123rf.com

A tool for self-promotion or meaningful engagement?

Which ever way you view it, Twitter has become the go-to social media platform for politicians and government ministers and remains an effective means of mass communication.

Twitter allows government leaders to directly engage with the public and be part of the broader political and social conversation.

So, which government ministers and officials have the most clout on Twitter?

This has been revealed in the third annual South African Government leaders on Twitter Report, released by Decode Communications.

It's a benchmark tool that looks at the Twitter presence of cabinet members and their spokespeople on the app.

We've been curious about whether presence is equal to accessibility. One of the things we found out is that not every government leader is actually accessible. They are on Twitter just for the sake of it and to use it to broadcast content. Lorato Tshenkeng, the founder and chief executive of Decode Communications

The report has improved over time to look at the increase in Twitter followings and the contributing factors to that growth.

We looked at minister Nathi Mthethwa's account at the time of the controversy around that flag project to see if he ended up with more followers. Interestingly, he did not. We compared this to president Cyril Ramaphosa and the Phala Phala scandal. There was more growth on his account and I guess it's people wanting answers. Lorato Tshenkeng, the founder and chief executive of Decode Communications

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, known as Mr Fix on Twitter, is perhaps the country's most prolific social media politician.

With 2.9 million followers, Mbalula makes sure to keep his department's progress in the public eye with daily communication and news updates.

But he's also known for his 'twars' and his humourous, sometimes outrageous tweets on literally everything.

There's often crazy moments like the tweet about him landing in Qatar last year. People felt this was insensitive because there was the incident of a truck killing a number of children. And then his tweet on landing in Ukraine also got him a lot of heat. But communicating the programmes of government, he does that right to a certain extent. Lorato Tshenkeng, the founder and chief executive of Decode Communications

Juxtapose that with Panyaza Lesufi, who gained close to 100,000 followers in the last few months after he became premier. When people ask questions, he engages with them. One of the observations we found is that since he's become premier, that engagement has become less. I guess that before he became MEC, he had a hold of his account himself. And now that he's premier, it may be a lot difficult to pay attention to everything, including Twitter. Lorato Tshenkeng, the founder and chief executive of Decode Communications

This article first appeared on 702 : Which minister rules the Twitter roost?