Sodium Day shines a light on education in SA
Riaz Solker says this film is derived and inspired from the day-to-day encounters he experienced as a former high school teacher.
It is a movie that focuses on the kind of challenges that we are confronting in the education sector and some of the responsibilities of course must be borne by the department of education — and some of them are societal problems brought on by the African National Congress, like the trains, policing and everything else.Clarence Ford, Cape Talk Radio Presenter
I don't think it's particular to the education department. I think there is a cultural problem in our South African bureaucracy. I say culture because it's a culture of being reactive, rather than proactive.Riaz Solker , Sodium Day film director and writer
Solker says that the most important thing to do is to change how the system downplays roles that have the power to change those cultures.
A bureaucracy needs to be looking at itself consistently and asking itself the question, 'am I the most efficient?'. There needs to be people looking at the efficiency of the bureaucracy.Riaz Solker , Sodium Day film director and writer
When I make a film I want to say something. I don't necessarily want to say if you have powers then you can defeat the bad guys... I want to say my proposition is we will never make a positive change in this country if we treat our young people the way we have been treating them and that's the proposal I am saying.Riaz Solker , Film Director & Writer - Sodium Day
Solker says the different social issues experienced by pupils can create a gap between black and coloured people.
Source : Capetalk
