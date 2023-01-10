Tshwane's multi-party coalition looking for ways forward after AG report
Mandy Wiener spoke to Michael Beaumont, national chairperson of Action SA.
-
The auditor-general found that the finances of the municipality had been significantly misrepresented.
-
Beaumont says the coalition will ensure they fully address the situation and find the best way to move forward.
The auditor-general’s report stated that the city misrepresented the state of its financial affairs and the coalition has been meeting with metro executives to navigate this situation.
Beaumont says that Action SA, along with their coalition partners are very concerned about the outcome of this audit.
As a group, we are not going to be the kind that sugarcoats bad news. We are a group of parties that want to look at these things to see how we can address them, how we can ensure there is accountability and how we can ensure there is improvement going forward.Michael Beaumont, national chairperson of Action SA
He adds that while the set of outcomes is disappointing, they are working with the mayoral committee to turn the situation around.
Beaumont says that based on the information they have received it seems the former CFO was guilty of undersupplying information to the auditor-general, which shows a problem of systems and controls which must be addressed.
You cannot have a situation where a single official is able to cause so much damage by not supplying this kind of information.Michael Beaumont, national chairperson of Action SA
He adds that as the coalition, they will ensure the money in the municipality will be used in the best possible way to improve service delivery.
