19 Cases of cable theft and vandalism in Johannesburg since 1 January 2023
Mandy Wiener interviews Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson.
Since 1 January 2023 up until today, there have been 19 cases of cable theft and vandalism.
City Power saw an increase in cases during the festive season, but the main contributor remains load shedding.
With most of the thefts and vandalism occurring in Roodepoort, it's been declared as a "leading hotspot".
On the other hand, they have also seen an increase in arrests thanks to the teams deployed by City Power and cooperation from units of SAPS.
From July 2022, until today, 18 January 2023, there have been about 147 arrests.
Today, six suspects have been arrested for cable theft.
City Power is working with communities involved to discuss the problem at hand and to put in motion some of their strategies to combat this problem.
Criminals basically take advantage of the fact that there is a downtime; the lights are not there.Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson
Source : Twitter: @CityPowerJhb
