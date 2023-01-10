Ramaphosa in 2023: 'He needs to sort out Cabinet members who aren't loyal'
Bruce Whitfield interviews independent political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela.
- Cyril Ramaphosa is in a stronger position after the December 2022 ANC elective conference where he recorded a bigger majority than when he narrowly beat Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to the presidency in 2017.
- That may be so says political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela, but Ramaphosa still needs Cabinet to run the country.
Can we expect Cyril Ramaphosa to act more decisively in 2023, emboldened by his victory at the December 2022 ANC elective conference where delegates voted to give him a second term as ANC President?
Ramaphosa has often been criticised as being indecisive and there's hopeful speculation that he'll be emboldened by his win.
Although the battle lines within the party have been clearly drawn, he won a much larger yes vote than when he narrowly beat Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to the presidency at the last national conference in 2017.
Bruce Whitfield asks political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela for his political forecast for 2023.
All eyes will be on the President says Mkhabela, at least in the first quarter of this year.
The situation is slightly different from what it was about six years ago, so now you have a President who's coming in to serve a second term as President of the ANC.Mpumelelo Mkhabela, Political analyst
Many people say he will be much more assertive than before because he's got no worries of people wanting to trip over his heels this time around... but The President alone cannot run the country. He needs Cabinet to run the country.Mpumelelo Mkhabela, Political analyst
The first point is that he will have to decide this time around whether he can be sterner than before and deal with people who not only disagree with him politically but also have no confidence in him in that Cabinet.Mpumelelo Mkhabela, Political analyst
There are senior figures within the ANC who have openly declared war on Ramaphosa, including Dlamini-Zuma herself after voting in favour of impeachment proceedings against the President.
The President says he has moved on but the reality is he has a Cabinet to run, and the Cabinet must serve the country... and he can't be distracted by things like that.Mpumelelo Mkhabela, Political analyst
So he needs people that are loyal to him. Being loyal doesn't mean you must not differ with him; it's one thing for people to have political differences with you, it's another for them to fundamentally believe you are incapable. So he needs to sort out those people.Mpumelelo Mkhabela, Political analyst
Ramaphosa also needs to fill vacant Cabinet positions Mkhabela points out, citing the example of new Secretary General Fikile Mbalula who moves on from being Transport Minister.
There's also the issue of the resolution taken by the ANC for SOEs to report to their line function department.
It basically undermines or dismantles, theoretically, the Department of Public Enterprises. This might necessitate a structural change in departments and in Cabinet. We will see how fast the President is willing to implement that and the consequences thereof.Mpumelelo Mkhabela, Political analyst
Source : Eyewitness News
