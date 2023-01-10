How to improve your credit score and why it's important
Motheo Khoaripe interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.
- Knowing your credit score and improving it can have huge benefits in various areas of your life.
- Limiting your credit utilisation to 30% or less is one quick way to give your score a boost, reports Wendy Knowler.
Do you know what your current credit score is?
It is a really important piece of information emphasizes consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.
Not only does a good rating help you to get credit when you need it, but this score influences everything from the interest rate you'll get on a loan to whether a potential landlord would consider you to be a good tenant.
So, how do you get your number up?
RELATED: Know what your credit score is? Make use of free credit checks, it's important
Knowler refers to research by Global Money on the credit score algorithm which provides useful information on improving your rating.
Your three-digit score is made up as follows:
1. Repayment history - 40% (your track record, e.g. whether you pay on time)
2. Utilisation - 30% (how you use your available credit in terms of your credit limit)
3. Age of your accounts - 20% (having an account for a long time and managing it well is a very good sign)
4. Rate of new enquiries (how many times you request a loan or quote - if you apply for lots of inquiries often, you will get penalised)
Knowler says her biggest take-away relates to utilisation - the percentage of the money you use available to you from your credit card facility.
If you simply reduce your credit utilisation to 30% or less, you can significantly increase your credit score in a few days says Global Money.
DON’T spend more than 30% of your credit limit. Ever.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
So if your credit limit is R21 000, don’t let your balance exceed R7 000. Given that makes up 30% of your credit score, it’s an effective way to drive up that score.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
By law, South Africa's credit bureaus are required to give consumers one free credit report a year.
Subscribing so that you have access to the service for the whole year is money well-spent, says Knowler.
Global Money also advises consumers to check their credit score every single month.
Click here to find the full report and scroll up to listen to Knowler's advice
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/fizkes/fizkes2003/fizkes200300177/141265125-thoughtful-millennial-biracial-man-in-eyeglasses-stack-with-hard-task-looking-at-laptop-screen-puzzl.jpg
More from Business
New COVID variant won't result in restrictions, vax campaign to be boosted
Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla says there's no need to impose any travel restrictions on any country due to the new sub-variant of globally dominant Omicron dubbed 'The Kraken'.Read More
Ramaphosa in 2023: 'He needs to sort out Cabinet members who aren't loyal'
Will 2023 see a more decisive President emboldened by a bigger yes vote at the ANC elective conference than when he narrowly defeated Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in 2017?Read More
Add memoir of late, great actor Michael K. Williams to your 2023 reading list
Michael K. Williams (The Wire) died from an accidental drug overdose in 2021. 'Scenes from My Life: A Memoir' was co-written with Jon Sternfeld and published posthumously.Read More
'Life experiences were prioritised over luxury' - Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Katlego Maphai, CEO of Yoco Technologies about his money habits in an episode of Other People's Money.Read More
ANC (once again) proposes to change SA Reserve Bank mandate
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Isaah Mhlanga, executive chief economist at Alexander Forbes.Read More
ANC January 8 statement: Sorry Cyril, but we've heard your lame speech before!
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Lawrence Hamilton, professor of political studies at Wits University.Read More
PMI rose for a third month in December, but the outlook still looks challenging
Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Miyelani Maluleke, economist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.Read More
Tips to make sure your appliances are covered from loadshedding effects
Africa Melane chats to CBI-electric Engineering Executive Dr Andrew Dickson about how to insure your home and other assets.Read More
Money on your mind? 5 tips to help you make better financial decisions in 2023
The Smart Woman author says financial freedom is being able to choose what you can do with your money, without consequence.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Compassion saves 'Missy', a sickly pup, reuniting her with desperate dog mom
A woman's kindness saves a missing and sickly dog and unexpectedly reunites the furry wanderlust seeker, ‘Missy’ with her owner.Read More
Major changes to the upcoming Cape Town Cycle Tour route
David Bellairs of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust chats to John Maytham about the new Cape Town Cycle Tour route.Read More
'We are going to have a bumper season' as international tourists flock to CT
While many people living in Cape Town might eventually get used to its’ magic, for international tourists it is a travel hotspot.Read More
Most rare succulent plants stolen from SA are sold overseas - researcher
John Maytham speaks to Dr Carina Bruwer, Senior Researcher of ISS about the concerning theft of succulent plants.Read More
6 screen-free, family-friendly things to do when stage 6 load shedding hits
With more load shedding, you'll need some more creative ways to keep the family occupied and we can help.Read More
Did you know? The colour of your car may determine your insurance premium...
John Maytham speaks to Peter Nkhuna Senior Assistant Ombudsman about how the colour of your car affects insurance costs.Read More
Sodium Day shines a light on education in SA
Clarence Ford sat down with South African writer and director, Riaz Solker, to talk about his new film Sodium Day.Read More
Stats SA asks that people participate in the 'Income and Expenditure' survey
John Maytham talks to Patrick Kelly, chief director of price statistics at Stats SA about the Income and Expenditure Survey 2022/23.Read More
Add memoir of late, great actor Michael K. Williams to your 2023 reading list
Michael K. Williams (The Wire) died from an accidental drug overdose in 2021. 'Scenes from My Life: A Memoir' was co-written with Jon Sternfeld and published posthumously.Read More
More from Opinion
Add memoir of late, great actor Michael K. Williams to your 2023 reading list
Michael K. Williams (The Wire) died from an accidental drug overdose in 2021. 'Scenes from My Life: A Memoir' was co-written with Jon Sternfeld and published posthumously.Read More
ANC's January 8th statement is of no significance to the ordinary South African
EWN parliamentary reporter Lindsay Dentlinger speaks to John Maytham about the ANC's upcoming January 8 statement.Read More
'People vote ANC by default. Opposition parties must unite to take them out'
Dr Onkgopotse J. J. Tabane shares his opinion on the current state of the state, the ANC, opposition parties, and the media.Read More
How New Year's 'affirmations' (NOT resolutions) can help you own 2023
We've all been there after a December break, deciding to regularly go to the gym, eat healthily, or do a number of new things.Read More
Carl Niehaus' new movement needs credible leaders - political analyst
Former ANC member Carl Niehaus is launching a new political movement for those "betrayed" by the ANC.Read More
Cabinet reshuffle: 'I see Ramaphosa growing stronger' - politics expert
A cabinet reshuffle by President Ramaphosa is looming after several ministers and deputy ministers did not make it onto the NEC.Read More
Ramaphosa’s new NEC: A victory that comes at a great cost
African National Congress (ANC) delegates elected a new national elective committee (NEC) on Wednesday.Read More
MANDY WIENER: Ramaphosa won the ANC battle but the war for the country rages on
Newly re-elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has to make some difficult but decisive moves, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
The problem is not the ANC; the problem is the election system – Anneke Burns
Anneke Burns weighs in on the ANC's elective conference, and what its results mean for the country.Read More