How to improve your credit score and why it's important

Today at 15:50
Are coastal schools ready for 18 Jan?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 16:05
'Grave mistake' to move Eskom to energy department: DA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ghaleb Cachalia DA MP
Today at 16:20
Death threats on business leaders
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bonang Mohale - CEO at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA).
Today at 17:05
7 Million Dropped Calls at 10111
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Johan Burger - Senior Researcher at Institute Of Security Studies
Today at 17:20
Bouncer died in Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Caryn Dolley
No Items to show
Latest Local
[PICS & VIDEOS] Pippa Hudson's 'extraordinary' Antarctica adventure The CapeTalk presenter visited the 'white continent' as part of explorer Riaan Manser's 'Matrics in Antarctica' expedition in Dece... 11 January 2023 1:29 PM
JSE gives former Steinhoff CEO 20 year ban and double fine The Johannesburg Stock Exchange has banned Markus Jooste from serving as a director on any listed company for the next two decades... 11 January 2023 12:28 PM
School uniforms and stationery should not be this expensive – FEDSAS With a 7% inflation, school uniform and supply costs have spiked, but parents need the freedom to buy from their chosen supplier. 11 January 2023 12:09 PM
View all Local
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
Ramaphosa in 2023: 'He needs to sort out Cabinet members who aren't loyal' Will 2023 see a more decisive President emboldened by a bigger yes vote at the ANC elective conference than when he narrowly defea... 10 January 2023 6:40 PM
WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa in conversation with EWN's Editor-in-Chief Sbu Ngalwa Eyewitness News Editor-in-Chief Sbu Ngalwa sat down with ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa on 9 January 2022 in Luthuli House. 10 January 2023 11:15 AM
View all Politics
New COVID variant won't result in restrictions, vax campaign to be boosted Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla says there's no need to impose any travel restrictions on any country due to the new sub-variant of... 10 January 2023 8:22 PM
Ramaphosa in 2023: 'He needs to sort out Cabinet members who aren't loyal' Will 2023 see a more decisive President emboldened by a bigger yes vote at the ANC elective conference than when he narrowly defea... 10 January 2023 6:40 PM
Add memoir of late, great actor Michael K. Williams to your 2023 reading list Michael K. Williams (The Wire) died from an accidental drug overdose in 2021. 'Scenes from My Life: A Memoir' was co-written with... 10 January 2023 5:10 PM
View all Business
Compassion saves 'Missy', a sickly pup, reuniting her with desperate dog mom A woman's kindness saves a missing and sickly dog and unexpectedly reunites the furry wanderlust seeker, ‘Missy’ with her owner. 11 January 2023 12:55 PM
Major changes to the upcoming Cape Town Cycle Tour route David Bellairs of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust chats to John Maytham about the new Cape Town Cycle Tour route. 11 January 2023 12:04 PM
'We are going to have a bumper season' as international tourists flock to CT While many people living in Cape Town might eventually get used to its’ magic, for international tourists it is a travel hotspot. 11 January 2023 11:14 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Kolisi's move to France is really about his family' - Jan de Koning (Rugby365) After the 2023 Rugby World Cup, our Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi will be moving to France to join the French team Racing 92. 4 January 2023 9:45 AM
FIFA wants every country in the world to name a stadium after Brazil legend Pelé John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 January 2023 7:53 AM
Wishing F1 legend Michael Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery Fans across the world are wishing Schumacher a happy birthday and speedy recovery following brain injuries obtained a decade ago. 3 January 2023 9:39 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Golden Globes 2023: A-list winners and best moments The star-studded night included wins for Eddie Murphy, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Amanda Seyfried, and more. 11 January 2023 9:40 AM
SA Ndlovu Youth Choir to join Top 60 America Got Talent reality show The date for America's Got Talent: All Stars reality show is yet to be announced. 11 January 2023 8:48 AM
Golden Globe: Eddie Murphy bestowed with highest recognition award The prestigious event was held in Los Angeles on Tuesday night in America. 11 January 2023 7:29 AM
View all Entertainment
Cristiano Ronaldo says he's moving to South Africa (he means Saudi Arabia, LOL) Cristiano Ronaldo joined a new club in Saudi Arabia but made a blunder when he didn’t seem to know what country he was in. 5 January 2023 11:40 AM
'Til abandonment do us part: man drives off while wife pees, deserting her If you think your significant partner has made a mistake, wait until you hear this. 5 January 2023 6:39 AM
Many countries now force travellers from China to undergo Covid tests Countries are imposing Covid-19 test requirements on Chinese commuters following hard-to-believe case reports. 4 January 2023 11:27 AM
View all World
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season The city’s municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated. 4 January 2023 8:14 AM
Crowd crush kills 10 people, including a 10-year-old boy A stampede at a shopping mall in Uganda left 10 dead, including a 10-year-old boy. 4 January 2023 5:33 AM
View all Africa
How to improve your credit score and why it's important Your credit score affects everything from the interest rate you're offered on a loan to whether a landlord approves your rental ap... 10 January 2023 4:22 PM
ANC's January 8th statement is of no significance to the ordinary South African EWN parliamentary reporter Lindsay Dentlinger speaks to John Maytham about the ANC's upcoming January 8 statement. 6 January 2023 10:37 AM
'People vote ANC by default. Opposition parties must unite to take them out' Dr Onkgopotse J. J. Tabane shares his opinion on the current state of the state, the ANC, opposition parties, and the media. 4 January 2023 8:31 AM
View all Opinion
How to improve your credit score and why it's important

10 January 2023 4:22 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Credit score
Credit bureau
Wendy Knowler
credit record
blacklisting
debt repayment
consumer issues
Global Money

Your credit score affects everything from the interest rate you're offered on a loan to whether a landlord approves your rental application.

Motheo Khoaripe interviews consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

- Knowing your credit score and improving it can have huge benefits in various areas of your life.

- Limiting your credit utilisation to 30% or less is one quick way to give your score a boost, reports Wendy Knowler.

@ fizkes/123rf.com
@ fizkes/123rf.com

Do you know what your current credit score is?

It is a really important piece of information emphasizes consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

Not only does a good rating help you to get credit when you need it, but this score influences everything from the interest rate you'll get on a loan to whether a potential landlord would consider you to be a good tenant.

So, how do you get your number up?

RELATED: Know what your credit score is? Make use of free credit checks, it's important

Knowler refers to research by Global Money on the credit score algorithm which provides useful information on improving your rating.

Your three-digit score is made up as follows:

1. Repayment history - 40% (your track record, e.g. whether you pay on time)

2. Utilisation - 30% (how you use your available credit in terms of your credit limit)

3. Age of your accounts - 20% (having an account for a long time and managing it well is a very good sign)

4. Rate of new enquiries (how many times you request a loan or quote - if you apply for lots of inquiries often, you will get penalised)

Knowler says her biggest take-away relates to utilisation - the percentage of the money you use available to you from your credit card facility.

If you simply reduce your credit utilisation to 30% or less, you can significantly increase your credit score in a few days says Global Money.

DON’T spend more than 30% of your credit limit. Ever.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

So if your credit limit is R21 000, don’t let your balance exceed R7 000. Given that makes up 30% of your credit score, it’s an effective way to drive up that score.

Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

By law, South Africa's credit bureaus are required to give consumers one free credit report a year.

Subscribing so that you have access to the service for the whole year is money well-spent, says Knowler.

Global Money also advises consumers to check their credit score every single month.

Click here to find the full report and scroll up to listen to Knowler's advice




