Dos and don'ts for maintaining New Year's resolutions





Gushwell Brooks spoke to Dr Keitumetse Mashego, Clinical Psychologist.

If we do not make our resolutions something we can maintain it can be easy to become demotivated .

Your resolution should also be flexible to make space for real world circumstances.

It is easy to feel motivated about going to the gym, eating better or taking on other resolutions in the beginning of the year, only for those to feel it is impossible to stick to as things get busy.

According to Mashego it is important to be realistic when you set your goals for the year, and remember that you are still the same person with the same limitations.

We need to make sure that whatever goals that we set for ourselves is something we can maintain. Keitumetse Mashego, Clinical Psychologist

This is not to say you should not push yourself, but instead don't become so stuck with rigid, black and white goals for the year.

For example, if your goal is to go to gym everyday and you miss one day for whatever reason, then you might feel like you failed and give up she says.

Sometimes life gets in the way of your plans and can make your goals impossible to meet.

In these cases, she says it is important to have contingencies in place and adapt your plans to your circumstances.

In addition to this, she says you should look at the reasons behind wanting to achieve your goal so you can come up with a realistic plan.

