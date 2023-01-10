Saving the critically endangered Cape parrot
-
There are fewer than 2 000 Cape parrots left in the wild.
-
Logging and habitat encroachment are some of the reasons for the dwindling numbers of this species.
-
But the reforestation project is having positive spinoffs for this critically endangered South African bird.
The Cape parrot is this country’s only endemic parrot and there are fewer than 2 000 of them left in the wild.
It’s hoped though that the reintroduction of some of its favourite trees for nesting, could encourage growth in that fragile population.
Cape parrots love to nest in old yellowwoods, but sadly these trees are now in short supply, partly due to logging and habitat encroachment.
This bird can be found in limited forest patches in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo.
The Cape Parrot Project is hoping to reverse the dire situation by restoring four hectares of forest, by planting more than 10 000 new trees.
They've already planted 5 000 trees with the rest to follow this year and in 2024.
Dr Kirsten Wimberger, director of the Cape Parrot Project and trustee of the Wild Bird Trust says shortages of food, depleted groundwater and exotic plant invasions are some of the other factors contributing to the dwindling numbers of this species.
Wimberger says the reforestation project will eventually benefit other animal species as well.
We see the conservation of the Cape parrot as the flagship for the conservation of forest habitat.Dr Kirsten Wimberger, director of the Cape Parrot Project
We are using this beautiful, loud species to bring attention to the state that these forests are in.Dr Kirsten Wimberger, director of the Cape Parrot Project
...restoring this land is obviously to the benefit of all animals. Bringing in mice, insects as well as birds.Dr Kirsten Wimberger, director of the Cape Parrot Project
Scroll to the top to listen to the audio.
More from Local
[PICS & VIDEOS] Pippa Hudson's 'extraordinary' Antarctica adventure
The CapeTalk presenter visited the 'white continent' as part of explorer Riaan Manser's 'Matrics in Antarctica' expedition in December 2022.Read More
JSE gives former Steinhoff CEO 20 year ban and double fine
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange has banned Markus Jooste from serving as a director on any listed company for the next two decades.Read More
School uniforms and stationery should not be this expensive – FEDSAS
With a 7% inflation, school uniform and supply costs have spiked, but parents need the freedom to buy from their chosen supplier.Read More
School uniforms: 'No reason why white shirts or grey pants should be branded'
John Maytham speaks to Siyabulela Makunga, spokesperson for the Competition Commission.Read More
Buying stolen goods makes you biggest criminal - Gift of the Givers's Sooliman
The suspects that came in seven vehicles have been arrested, Imtiaz Sooliman confirms.Read More
Eskom to fall under the Department of Energy. Smart or careless move?
Energy Analyst, Chris Yelland states that whether Eskom moves or not, the problems will remain.Read More
SA Ndlovu Youth Choir to join Top 60 America Got Talent reality show
The date for America's Got Talent: All Stars reality show is yet to be announced.Read More
Paraglider hospitalised following crash on Lion's Head
The man sustained severe injuries to his head on Tuesday and is in critical condition at Groote Schuur Hospital.Read More
New COVID variant won't result in restrictions, vax campaign to be boosted
Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla says there's no need to impose any travel restrictions on any country due to the new sub-variant of globally dominant Omicron dubbed 'The Kraken'.Read More