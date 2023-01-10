After a bit of a hiatus AfrikaBurn returns in April





Pippa Hudson spoke to Brian Palmer, AfrikaBurn's communications lead and Sindy Dondolo, arts development coordinator for AfrikaBurn.

The festival celebrates the values of creativity and self-expression .

This year the festival is starting to rebuild after lockdown.

FILE: A burning statue at AfrikaBurn. Picture: AfrikaBurn/Facebook

AfrikaBurn is an event meant to celebrate creativity, self-expression, and inclusivity as well as a culture of sharing and gifting, rather than one of consumerism.

The event, like many others, did take a hit during lockdown, but they are slowly building up and expecting around two thirds of their full capacity this year says Palmer.

One of the key parts of this festival - and where the name comes from - is the building of a statue, which is burned at the end of the weekend.

While this might seem strange to an outsider, Palmer says it can be an experience that shifts your worldview.

It taught me to appreciate the value of what was in front of me at the time and engage with it because it was not always going to be there… AfrikaBurn forces you to engage with the moment. Brian Palmer, AfrikaBurn communications lead

While the event is still more than 100 days away tickets are already sold out, but there is still an opportunity to buy resale tickets, which go on sale on their site in February.

