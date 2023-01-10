Harry and Meghan: why do these royals rile up so many people?





Mike Wills spoke to Jamie Elkon, a clinical psychologist.

People around the world often have strong emotional reactions to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle .

Elkon said it seems strange that people are so invested in something that has no direct impact on their lives.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. Picture: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry/Instagram

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have been sharing their stories and secrets about the royal family with the world, over multiple platforms, from Netflix to the prince's memoir, Spare.

According to Elkon, over the past few years we have been highly exposed to the lives of celebrities and that, combined with the British monarchy, seems to evoke a strong interest.

I am fascinated as to how activated people are becoming about something that has little to no impact on their direct experience. Jamie Elkon, clinical psychologist

He adds that in the case of this pair when people find themselves having a mirrored experience they tend to react very strongly.

While it may seem like the logical reaction to ignore Harry and Meghan if they evoke such a negative response, Elkon says that discussing these responses becomes away to connect with those around us.

He says using this emotive language to refer to this couple helps get a reaction from the group we are speaking to and see if they share our opinions.

