The tech industry as a career option for matriculants

Sooka explains that the tech industry is growing along with the need for technological skills in many different industries. He states that the need will continue to grow as different types of industry outside the tech space have a greater need for tech integration.

The reality is most companies are tech companies. Everyone needs to move into data, everyone needs to move into cloud, everyone needs some sort of software engineering or development. Divesh Sooka, GM at ALX South Africa

He explains that this creates space for young people to find opportunities and skills within the tech industry.

There really is opportunity in the tech space for young people who don’t have a matric, haven’t gone to university or haven’t had the opportunities that other people have had. Divesh Sooka, GM at ALX South Africa

Sooka also elaborates that the opportunities in the field also carry their own challenges and requisites.

He suggests that those seeking a position in the industry need to be good at what they’re doing, stay current with the latest technology, stay continuously learning within the field, and learn how to work as part of a team even under remote working conditions.

There’s a whole host of things that you need to do, and you need to be continuously learning just to show that you’re relevant all the time. Divesh Sooka, GM at ALX South Africa

The ability to learn is important in an industry that is constantly evolving and changing in pursuit of the next big thing.

Sooka states there are various opportunities in the tech industry which provide opportunities for a range of skill levels and qualifications. He lists examples such as data analysts, software engineers and developers.

He explains that qualifications within the tech industry are dynamic.

I think it really does give you a skill set and opens up multiple opportunities for you and your future growth. Divesh Sooka, GM at ALX South Africa

Sooka further advocates towards opportunities in the tech industry due to the nature of the work allowing for remote work or working from home.

For me, it’s a great, flexible option that allows you to choose your environment and choose a lifestyle that fits your requirements. Divesh Sooka, GM at ALX South Africa

If you’re in tech you can work in different industries or remotely, sitting at home and you set your pace and how and why you want to work. Divesh Sooka, GM at ALX South Africa

This article first appeared on 702 : The tech industry as a career option for matriculants