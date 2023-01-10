Joburg law firm pursues class action lawsuit after Boksburg explosion
Thabo Mdluli spoke to Zain Lundell, class action litigation expert.
-
A law firm is filing a class action lawsuit for those affected by the explosion.
-
Claims range from those who were seriously injured to those who lost family members.
According to Lundell this case is not as straightforward as one may assume and there are various possible people in the wrong.
Some of the possible wrong doers are Innovative Staff Solutions who placed the driver in the position to drive the tanker and Infinite Fleet Transport, who owned the vehicle, as well as the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa and the Ekurhuleni municipality.
While the independent road transport safety system auditor has released a report clearing Infinite Fleet of any wrongdoing, Lundell says this does seem a bit premature.
That is not to say they have not done a proper job of what they were supposed to do, but I think our position right now is that there are still a lot of unknowns and investigations of this nature take time and require careful work to be done.Zain Lundell, class action litigation expert
He adds that his firm, RH Lawyers Incorporated, have started investigating the explosion as they have been instructed by about 25 people who have various claims.
The claims range from those who were seriously injured, had damage to their property and those who lost family members as a result of the explosion.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : Joburg law firm pursues class action lawsuit after Boksburg explosion
More from Local
[PICS & VIDEOS] Pippa Hudson's 'extraordinary' Antarctica adventure
The CapeTalk presenter visited the 'white continent' as part of explorer Riaan Manser's 'Matrics in Antarctica' expedition in December 2022.Read More
JSE gives former Steinhoff CEO 20 year ban and double fine
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange has banned Markus Jooste from serving as a director on any listed company for the next two decades.Read More
School uniforms and stationery should not be this expensive – FEDSAS
With a 7% inflation, school uniform and supply costs have spiked, but parents need the freedom to buy from their chosen supplier.Read More
School uniforms: 'No reason why white shirts or grey pants should be branded'
John Maytham speaks to Siyabulela Makunga, spokesperson for the Competition Commission.Read More
Buying stolen goods makes you biggest criminal - Gift of the Givers's Sooliman
The suspects that came in seven vehicles have been arrested, Imtiaz Sooliman confirms.Read More
Eskom to fall under the Department of Energy. Smart or careless move?
Energy Analyst, Chris Yelland states that whether Eskom moves or not, the problems will remain.Read More
SA Ndlovu Youth Choir to join Top 60 America Got Talent reality show
The date for America's Got Talent: All Stars reality show is yet to be announced.Read More
Paraglider hospitalised following crash on Lion's Head
The man sustained severe injuries to his head on Tuesday and is in critical condition at Groote Schuur Hospital.Read More
New COVID variant won't result in restrictions, vax campaign to be boosted
Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla says there's no need to impose any travel restrictions on any country due to the new sub-variant of globally dominant Omicron dubbed 'The Kraken'.Read More