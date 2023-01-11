The Midday Report Express: Teething issues as SA schools open for 2023





Leading the way on The Midday Report today is the opening of the inland schools for the 2023 academic year.

Many learners across the country are experiencing some teething issues getting started, as a insignificant number of parents are having trouble getting their children placed. Beyond that, there are also a few schools experiencing infrastructure problems.

Mandy got a comment from Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on how school placements are progressing, as well as from Viola Motsumi, North West MEC for Education, about the situation in that province as well.

We're doing everything in our power to make sure that we can assist parents without getting them anxious and frustrated and understandably so. Angie Motshekga, Basic Education Minister

I think it must be noted that the most important thing, the challenge [we have] regarding particular unplaced learners is not that we don't have schools in the Northwest. No no, we do have enough schools. The challenge is the issue of preference by parents insistence of placing their children in certain schools Viola Motsumi, North West MEC for Education

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

SADTU welcomes the beginning of the 2023 academic year and the new online school application system.

The Competition Commission to investigate school uniform costs amid concerns that prices are too high.

Jacob Zuma failed to file an application to appeal his medical parole decision.

JSE bans former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste from serving as a director on any company listed on the JSE for the next 20 years.

Gupta mansion in Constantia is on the market.

Scroll up for full audio.