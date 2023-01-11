6 screen-free, family-friendly things to do when stage 6 load shedding hits





By now, we're painfully used to stage 6 load shedding.

But we might not be used to finding new ways to keep the family entertained that doesn't involve screens.

So, when the electronics die, give these fun activities a try...

1) Make salt dough

What is it? Salt dough is a simple modeling dough made from ingredients already in your home for kids to play with for hours — all you need is flour, water, salt, and food colouring (optional).

Watch the video below for a quick tutorial.

If dough isn't your vibe or you've run out of flour, try making D.I.Y slime.

All you need is glue, water, and food colouring (optional).

Watch the video below if you'd like to give this one a try.

2) Raise your heart rate

What is it? We're not talking exercise (that's a good option too), we're talking DANCE PARTY.

Make a family playlist, create a clear space, and power through load shedding by jolling together.

Who knows, this might be how your family band starts.

3) Bowl them away

What is it? Nope, you don't have to go to a bowling alley to bowl.

Collect empty water bottles or tins, line them up outside, grab a ball, select a score keeper, and PLAY!

4) Spread love

What is it? It's giving back (if you can).

Use the time to make sandwiches for the homeless, visit an old age home, orphanage, or volunteer for something the whole family is passionate about.

5) Get artsy

What is it? Really, it's expressing and sharing your collective creativity as a family by:

Putting on a play

Writing poems

Choreographing a dance number

Acting out scenes from a movie

Painting

Taking family pictures

Making jewellery

6) Camp in the backyard

What is it? Camping at home... because why wait until your next holiday to do it?

Set up your camping gear in your backyard, braai some s'mores, tell scary stories, watch the stars, and play games.

That's our list, folks!

Of course, talking to each other and picking up a book is always an option.

But when you've run out of things to talk about, these are good to try.

And since load shedding isn't going away anytime soon, let's have fun with it.

This article first appeared on KFM : 6 screen-free, family-friendly things to do when stage 6 load shedding hits