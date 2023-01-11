Did you know? The colour of your car may determine your insurance premium...
Peter Nkhuna agrees that the color of your car does play an important role in your car insurance premium indeed.
One of the important factors in your insurance coverage is risk. In fact, that is the bases of your insurance coverage and by risk, we refer to two aspects which are the frequency of loss and severity of the loss.Peter Nkhuna, Senior Assistant Ombudsman - Ombudsman
Nkhuna explains that what is meant by 'frequency of loss' is how likely is it that the loss of the car will occur.
'Severity' refers to the seriousness of the loss of the car, he adds.
So if you look at the colour of the car, one perspective to consider there is — if you thinking of car accidents — the visability of the car would be a material factor.Peter Nkhuna, Senior Assistant Ombudsman - Ombudsman
What is considered when determining the level of the car insurance premium is the visibility of the car and this comes down to its colour, says Nkhuna.
So if your car is white in colour, your premium will be slightly lower because it is less likely to be involved in accidents, he says.
The other side to it is from the perspective of the risk of theft, a white car might also be more desirable and therefore more likely to be stolen, compared to a less desirable car. Which then might mean from the perspective of theft risk, the premium goes higher.Peter Nkhuna, Senior Assistant Ombudsman - Ombudsman
Nkhuna emphaises that this is not an entirely plain and simple process. The odds are not always as straightforward.
You can see that from one dimension of visibility and accident risk, the premium will be lower because it is more visible but from the perspective of theft, it might go higher because the risk is higher. So that is how car colours can be important in terms of the premium that one ends up having to pay.Peter Nkhuna, Senior Assistant Ombudsman - Ombudsman
Scroll up to the full audio to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/mercedes-benz-parked-in-a-row-164634/
