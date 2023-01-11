Golden Globe: Eddie Murphy bestowed with highest recognition award
Africa Melane interviews Lucia Poolman - Editor at TV Plus Magazine for more.
The American comedian, writer, producer, and actor Eddie Murphy has been bestowed with a Cecil B DeMille award at the 80th Golden Globe Awards.
Poolman said that the recognition of the highest award to Murphy was long overdue.
To achieve this recognition for his contribution to everything in TV and movies is definitely long coming.Lucia Poolman, Editor - TV Plus Magazine
🎉 The biggest round of applause for Eddie Murphy, this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient! Your decades of unbeatable comedy and incredible performances deserve to be acknowledged and celebrated! 🎉 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/IWiU6LEmmf' Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023
The awards did not go to air in 2022 following criticism over diversity surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
We saw more solidarity and companionship and recognition of talent.Lucia Poolman, Editor - TV Plus Magazine
Other big winners of the night included Angella Bassett as the best supporting actress in the Marvel Movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Television series and films that scooped major awards are The Banshees of Inisherin and The Fabelmans.
Access all the winners here
Congratulations to @imangelabassett for taking home the Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture! A well deserved honor 🙌' Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023
Watch LIVE on NBC and Peacock! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/zcuzdg46Jf
Listen above to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Golden Globe: Eddie Murphy bestowed with highest recognition award
