[WATCH] Golden Globes 2023: A-list winners and best moments
Movies and series lovers, the Golden Globes are back!
After a brief hiatus amid controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's lack of diversity last year, the annual award show returned to screens and was hosted by, comedian Jerrod Carmichael — YAY!
In case you missed it, here's a quick recap of the best Golden Globes moments.
Legacy awards went to this A-list actor and creator...
Award: "An entertainment career that spans five decades."
Winner: Eddie Murphy
Award: The Carol Burnett Award for "his body of work and the lasting impact of his television career." Winner: Ryan Murphy
His production company also received four other Golden Globe nominations.
Some of the night's most-nominated TV series included, Abbot Elementary, The White Lotus, DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Severance, Only Murders in the Building, Pam & Tommy, The Bear and Hacks and more.
Other awards and winners of the star-studded night included:
Award: Best Motion Picture, Drama
Nominees: Avatar: The Way of Water Elvis The Fabelmans Tár Top Gun: Maverick
Winner: The Fabelmans
Award: Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Nominees: Babylon The Banshees of Inisherin Everything Everywhere All at Once Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Triangles of Sadness
Winner: The Banshees of Inisherin
Award: Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Nominees: Diego Calva: Babylon Daniel Craig: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Adam Driver: White Noise Colin Farrell: The Banshees of Inisherin Ralph Fiennes: The Menu
Winner: Colin Farrell: The Banshees of Inisherin
Award: Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Nominees: Lesley Manville: Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris Margot Robbie: Babylon Anya Taylor-Joy: The Menu Emma Thompson: Good Luck to You, Leo Grande Michelle Yeoh: Everything Everywhere All at Once
Winner: Michelle Yeoh: Everything Everywhere All at Once
Award: Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Nominees: Cate Blanchett: Tár Olivia Colman: Empire of Light Viola Davis: The Woman King Ana De Armas: Blonde Michelle Williams: The Fabelmans
Winner: Cate Blanchett: Tár
Award: Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Nominees: Austin Butler: Elvis Brendan Fraser: The Whale Hugh Jackman: The Son Bill Nighy: Living Jeremy Pope: The Inspection
Winner: Austin Butler: Elvis
Award: Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Nominees: Angela Bassett: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Kerry Condon: The Banshees of Inisherin Jamie Lee Curtis: Everything Everywhere All at Once Dolly de Leon: Triangle of Sadness Carey Mulligan: She Said
Winner: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Award: Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Nominees: Brendan Gleeson: The Banshees of Inisherin Barry Keoghan: The Banshees of Inisherin Brad Pitt: Babylon Ke Huy Quan: Everything Everywhere All at Once Eddie Redmayne: The Good Nurse
Winner: Ke Huy Quan: Everything Everywhere All at Once
Award: Best Director, Motion Picture
Nominees: James Cameron: Avatar: The Way of Water The Daniels: Everything Everywhere All at Once Baz Luhrmann: Elvis Martin McDonagh: The Banshees of Inisherin Steven Spielberg: The Fabelmans
Winner: Steven Spielberg: The Fabelmans
Award: Best Television Series, Drama
Nominees: Better Call Saul The Crown House of the Dragon Ozark Severance
Winner: House of the Dragon
Award: Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Nominees: Abbott Elementary The Bear Hacks Only Murders in the Building Wednesday
Winner: Abbott Elementary
Award: Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Nominees: Emma D'Arcy: House of the Dragon Laura Linney: Ozark Imelda Staunton: The Crown Hilary Swank: Alaska Daily Zendaya: Euphoria
Winner: Zendaya, Euphoria
Award: Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Nominees: Jeff Bridges: The Old Man Kevin Costner: Yellowstone Diego Luna: Andor Bob Odenkirk: Better Call Saul Adam Scott: Severance
Winner: Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Award: Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Nominees: Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary Kaley Cuoco: The Flight Attendant Selena Gomez: Only Murders in the Building Jenna Ortega: Wednesday Jean Smart: Hacks
Winner: Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary
Award: Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Nominees: Donald Glover: Atlanta Bill Hader: Barry Steve Martin: Only Murders in the Building Martin Short: Only Murders in the Building Jeremy Allen White: The Bear
Winner: Jeremy Allen White: The Bear
Award: Best Limited Series or TV Movie
Nominees: Black Bird Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Pam and Tommy The Dropout The White Lotus: Sicily
Winner: The White Lotus: Sicily
Award: Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Nominees: Jessica Chastain: George & Tammy Julia Garner: Inventing Anna Lily James: Pam & Tommy Julia Roberts: Gaslit Amanda Seyfried: The Dropout
Winner: Amanda Seyfried: The Dropout
Award: Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Nominees: Taron Egerton: Black Bird Colin Firth: The Staircase Andrew Garfield: Under the Banner of Heaven Evan Peters: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Sebastian Stan: Pam and Tommy
Winner: Evan Peters: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Award: Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series
Nominations: John Lithgow: The Old Man Jonathan Pryce: The Crown John Turturro: Severance Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary Henry Winkler: Barry
Winner: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Award: Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series
Nominees: Elizabeth Debicki: The Crown Hannah Einbinder: Hacks Julia Garner: Ozark Janelle James: Abbott Elementary Sheryl Lee Ralph: Abbott Elementary
Winner: Julia Garner: Ozark
Award: Best Motion Picture: Animated
Nominees: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Marcel the Shell With Shoes On Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Turning Red
Winner: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Award: Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Nominees: Alexandre Desplat: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Hildur Guðnadóttir: Women Talking Justin Hurwitz: Babylon John Williams: The Fabelmans Carter Burwell: The Banshees of Inisheri
Winner: Justin Hurwitz: Babylon
Award: Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Nominees: Todd Field: Tár Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg: The Fabelmans Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert: Everything Everywhere All at Once Martin McDonagh: The Banshees of Inisherin Sarah Polley: Women Talking
Winner: Martin McDonagh: The Banshees of Inisherin
Well done to all the golden winners of the night!
