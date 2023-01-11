[WATCH] Golden Globes 2023: A-list winners and best moments

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:50
Are coastal schools ready for 18 Jan?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 16:05
'Grave mistake' to move Eskom to energy department: DA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ghaleb Cachalia DA MP
Today at 16:20
Death threats on business leaders
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bonang Mohale - CEO at Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA).
Today at 17:05
7 Million Dropped Calls at 10111
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Johan Burger - Senior Researcher at Institute Of Security Studies
Today at 17:20
Bouncer died in Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Caryn Dolley
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[PICS & VIDEOS] Pippa Hudson's 'extraordinary' Antarctica adventure The CapeTalk presenter visited the 'white continent' as part of explorer Riaan Manser's 'Matrics in Antarctica' expedition in Dece... 11 January 2023 1:29 PM
JSE gives former Steinhoff CEO 20 year ban and double fine The Johannesburg Stock Exchange has banned Markus Jooste from serving as a director on any listed company for the next two decades... 11 January 2023 12:28 PM
School uniforms and stationery should not be this expensive – FEDSAS With a 7% inflation, school uniform and supply costs have spiked, but parents need the freedom to buy from their chosen supplier. 11 January 2023 12:09 PM
View all Local
Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire Video shared on social media shows soldiers' bodies thrown into a fire in Mozambique, while SANDF soldier watches impassively. 11 January 2023 6:57 AM
Ramaphosa in 2023: 'He needs to sort out Cabinet members who aren't loyal' Will 2023 see a more decisive President emboldened by a bigger yes vote at the ANC elective conference than when he narrowly defea... 10 January 2023 6:40 PM
WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa in conversation with EWN's Editor-in-Chief Sbu Ngalwa Eyewitness News Editor-in-Chief Sbu Ngalwa sat down with ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa on 9 January 2022 in Luthuli House. 10 January 2023 11:15 AM
View all Politics
New COVID variant won't result in restrictions, vax campaign to be boosted Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla says there's no need to impose any travel restrictions on any country due to the new sub-variant of... 10 January 2023 8:22 PM
Ramaphosa in 2023: 'He needs to sort out Cabinet members who aren't loyal' Will 2023 see a more decisive President emboldened by a bigger yes vote at the ANC elective conference than when he narrowly defea... 10 January 2023 6:40 PM
Add memoir of late, great actor Michael K. Williams to your 2023 reading list Michael K. Williams (The Wire) died from an accidental drug overdose in 2021. 'Scenes from My Life: A Memoir' was co-written with... 10 January 2023 5:10 PM
View all Business
Compassion saves 'Missy', a sickly pup, reuniting her with desperate dog mom A woman's kindness saves a missing and sickly dog and unexpectedly reunites the furry wanderlust seeker, ‘Missy’ with her owner. 11 January 2023 12:55 PM
Major changes to the upcoming Cape Town Cycle Tour route David Bellairs of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust chats to John Maytham about the new Cape Town Cycle Tour route. 11 January 2023 12:04 PM
'We are going to have a bumper season' as international tourists flock to CT While many people living in Cape Town might eventually get used to its’ magic, for international tourists it is a travel hotspot. 11 January 2023 11:14 AM
View all Lifestyle
Major changes to the upcoming Cape Town Cycle Tour route David Bellairs of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust chats to John Maytham about the new Cape Town Cycle Tour route. 11 January 2023 12:04 PM
'Kolisi's move to France is really about his family' - Jan de Koning (Rugby365) After the 2023 Rugby World Cup, our Springbok Captain Siya Kolisi will be moving to France to join the French team Racing 92. 4 January 2023 9:45 AM
FIFA wants every country in the world to name a stadium after Brazil legend Pelé John Maytham interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 January 2023 7:53 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Golden Globes 2023: A-list winners and best moments The star-studded night included wins for Eddie Murphy, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Amanda Seyfried, and more. 11 January 2023 9:40 AM
SA Ndlovu Youth Choir to join Top 60 America Got Talent reality show The date for America's Got Talent: All Stars reality show is yet to be announced. 11 January 2023 8:48 AM
Golden Globe: Eddie Murphy bestowed with highest recognition award The prestigious event was held in Los Angeles on Tuesday night in America. 11 January 2023 7:29 AM
View all Entertainment
Cristiano Ronaldo says he's moving to South Africa (he means Saudi Arabia, LOL) Cristiano Ronaldo joined a new club in Saudi Arabia but made a blunder when he didn’t seem to know what country he was in. 5 January 2023 11:40 AM
'Til abandonment do us part: man drives off while wife pees, deserting her If you think your significant partner has made a mistake, wait until you hear this. 5 January 2023 6:39 AM
Many countries now force travellers from China to undergo Covid tests Countries are imposing Covid-19 test requirements on Chinese commuters following hard-to-believe case reports. 4 January 2023 11:27 AM
View all World
500 000 beachgoers visited Durban this festive season The city’s municipality is pleased with the inflow of holidaymakers amid reports that the shores are sewage contaminated. 4 January 2023 8:14 AM
Crowd crush kills 10 people, including a 10-year-old boy A stampede at a shopping mall in Uganda left 10 dead, including a 10-year-old boy. 4 January 2023 5:33 AM
Botswana issues arrest warrant for its former president Ian Khama Khama is facing more than a dozen criminal charges, including illegally possessing five firearms, in Botswana. 30 December 2022 6:13 AM
View all Africa
How to improve your credit score and why it's important Your credit score affects everything from the interest rate you're offered on a loan to whether a landlord approves your rental ap... 10 January 2023 4:22 PM
ANC's January 8th statement is of no significance to the ordinary South African EWN parliamentary reporter Lindsay Dentlinger speaks to John Maytham about the ANC's upcoming January 8 statement. 6 January 2023 10:37 AM
'People vote ANC by default. Opposition parties must unite to take them out' Dr Onkgopotse J. J. Tabane shares his opinion on the current state of the state, the ANC, opposition parties, and the media. 4 January 2023 8:31 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] Golden Globes 2023: A-list winners and best moments

11 January 2023 9:40 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
The Golden Globes Awards
celebrity

The star-studded night included wins for Eddie Murphy, Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Coolidge, Amanda Seyfried, and more.

Movies and series lovers, the Golden Globes are back!

After a brief hiatus amid controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's lack of diversity last year, the annual award show returned to screens and was hosted by, comedian Jerrod Carmichael — YAY!

Chris Farley Academy Awards GIFfrom Chris Farley GIFs

In case you missed it, here's a quick recap of the best Golden Globes moments.

Legacy awards went to this A-list actor and creator...

Award: "An entertainment career that spans five decades."

Winner: Eddie Murphy

Award: The Carol Burnett Award for "his body of work and the lasting impact of his television career." Winner: Ryan Murphy

His production company also received four other Golden Globe nominations.

Some of the night's most-nominated TV series included, Abbot Elementary, The White Lotus, DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Severance, Only Murders in the Building, Pam & Tommy, The Bear and Hacks and more.

Other awards and winners of the star-studded night included:

Award: Best Motion Picture, Drama

Nominees: Avatar: The Way of Water Elvis The Fabelmans Tár Top Gun: Maverick

Winner: The Fabelmans

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.
The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.

Award: Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Nominees: Babylon The Banshees of Inisherin Everything Everywhere All at Once Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Triangles of Sadness

Winner: The Banshees of Inisherin

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.
The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.

Award: Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Nominees: Diego Calva: Babylon Daniel Craig: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Adam Driver: White Noise Colin Farrell: The Banshees of Inisherin Ralph Fiennes: The Menu

Winner: Colin Farrell: The Banshees of Inisherin

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.
The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.

Award: Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Nominees: Lesley Manville: Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris Margot Robbie: Babylon Anya Taylor-Joy: The Menu Emma Thompson: Good Luck to You, Leo Grande Michelle Yeoh: Everything Everywhere All at Once

Winner: Michelle Yeoh: Everything Everywhere All at Once

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.
The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.

Award: Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Nominees: Cate Blanchett: Tár Olivia Colman: Empire of Light Viola Davis: The Woman King Ana De Armas: Blonde Michelle Williams: The Fabelmans

Winner: Cate Blanchett: Tár

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.
The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.

Award: Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Nominees: Austin Butler: Elvis Brendan Fraser: The Whale Hugh Jackman: The Son Bill Nighy: Living Jeremy Pope: The Inspection

Winner: Austin Butler: Elvis

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.
The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.

Award: Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Nominees: Angela Bassett: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Kerry Condon: The Banshees of Inisherin Jamie Lee Curtis: Everything Everywhere All at Once Dolly de Leon: Triangle of Sadness Carey Mulligan: She Said

Winner: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.
The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.

Award: Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Nominees: Brendan Gleeson: The Banshees of Inisherin Barry Keoghan: The Banshees of Inisherin Brad Pitt: Babylon Ke Huy Quan: Everything Everywhere All at Once Eddie Redmayne: The Good Nurse

Winner: Ke Huy Quan: Everything Everywhere All at Once

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.
The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.

Award: Best Director, Motion Picture

Nominees: James Cameron: Avatar: The Way of Water The Daniels: Everything Everywhere All at Once Baz Luhrmann: Elvis Martin McDonagh: The Banshees of Inisherin Steven Spielberg: The Fabelmans

Winner: Steven Spielberg: The Fabelmans

Award: Best Television Series, Drama

Nominees: Better Call Saul The Crown House of the Dragon Ozark Severance

Winner: House of the Dragon

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.
The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.

Award: Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Nominees: Abbott Elementary The Bear Hacks Only Murders in the Building Wednesday

Winner: Abbott Elementary

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.
The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.

Award: Best Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Nominees: Emma D'Arcy: House of the Dragon Laura Linney: Ozark Imelda Staunton: The Crown Hilary Swank: Alaska Daily Zendaya: Euphoria

Winner: Zendaya, Euphoria

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.
The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.

Award: Best Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Nominees: Jeff Bridges: The Old Man Kevin Costner: Yellowstone Diego Luna: Andor Bob Odenkirk: Better Call Saul Adam Scott: Severance

Winner: Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.
The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.

Award: Best Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Nominees: Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary Kaley Cuoco: The Flight Attendant Selena Gomez: Only Murders in the Building Jenna Ortega: Wednesday Jean Smart: Hacks

Winner: Quinta Brunson: Abbott Elementary

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.
The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.

Award: Best Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Nominees: Donald Glover: Atlanta Bill Hader: Barry Steve Martin: Only Murders in the Building Martin Short: Only Murders in the Building Jeremy Allen White: The Bear

Winner: Jeremy Allen White: The Bear

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.
The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.

Award: Best Limited Series or TV Movie

Nominees: Black Bird Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Pam and Tommy The Dropout The White Lotus: Sicily

Winner: The White Lotus: Sicily

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.
The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.

Award: Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Nominees: Jessica Chastain: George & Tammy Julia Garner: Inventing Anna Lily James: Pam & Tommy Julia Roberts: Gaslit Amanda Seyfried: The Dropout

Winner: Amanda Seyfried: The Dropout

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.
The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.

Award: Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Nominees: Taron Egerton: Black Bird Colin Firth: The Staircase Andrew Garfield: Under the Banner of Heaven Evan Peters: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Sebastian Stan: Pam and Tommy

Winner: Evan Peters: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.
The 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on January 10, 2023.

Award: Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series

Nominations: John Lithgow: The Old Man Jonathan Pryce: The Crown John Turturro: Severance Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary Henry Winkler: Barry

Winner: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Award: Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series

Nominees: Elizabeth Debicki: The Crown Hannah Einbinder: Hacks Julia Garner: Ozark Janelle James: Abbott Elementary Sheryl Lee Ralph: Abbott Elementary

Winner: Julia Garner: Ozark

Award: Best Motion Picture: Animated

Nominees: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Marcel the Shell With Shoes On Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Turning Red

Winner: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Award: Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Nominees: Alexandre Desplat: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio Hildur Guðnadóttir: Women Talking Justin Hurwitz: Babylon John Williams: The Fabelmans Carter Burwell: The Banshees of Inisheri

Winner: Justin Hurwitz: Babylon

Award: Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Nominees: Todd Field: Tár Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg: The Fabelmans Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert: Everything Everywhere All at Once Martin McDonagh: The Banshees of Inisherin Sarah Polley: Women Talking

Winner: Martin McDonagh: The Banshees of Inisherin

Well done to all the golden winners of the night!

Dance Party GIFfrom Dance GIFs

This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Golden Globes 2023: A-list winners and best moments




11 January 2023 9:40 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
The Golden Globes Awards
celebrity

More from Entertainment

Screengrab from video of Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of Rihanna's Lift Me Up

SA Ndlovu Youth Choir to join Top 60 America Got Talent reality show

11 January 2023 8:48 AM

The date for America's Got Talent: All Stars reality show is yet to be announced.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US actor Eddie Murphy. Picture: @LightsCameraPod/ Twitter

Golden Globe: Eddie Murphy bestowed with highest recognition award

11 January 2023 7:29 AM

The prestigious event was held in Los Angeles on Tuesday night in America.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: dvsakharov /123rf

[WATCH] 6 CUTE (and funny-ish) moments of animals charging humans

5 January 2023 2:04 PM

Since seals are attacking humans who disrupt them in their space, let's take a look at some more animal vs human moments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The Foundation announced the launch of a new Netflix Series on effective leadership in collaboration with Blackwell & Ruth & Archewell Productions, inspired by the legacy of Nelson Mandela. Picture:@NelsonMandela/Twitter.

'Live to Lead' - a Netflix doccie inspired by former president Nelson Mandela

5 January 2023 10:56 AM

Tshidi Madia speaks to Sello Hatang, CEO of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© nilankasampath/123rf.com

J.R.R. Tolkien was a genius with South African roots

3 January 2023 11:31 PM

J.R.R. Tolkien was an English writer and scholar who achieved fame with his books The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

David Scott of The Kiffness (right) with KFM's Carl Wastie (left).

'I'm an absurdist.' The Kiffness reflects on music, life and music coming in '23

3 January 2023 5:40 AM

David Scott (AKA The Kiffness) discusses being featured on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" and what lies ahead in 2023.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Sergey Rasulov/123rf.com

6 ways to protect your pets from ear-splitting fireworks on NYE

30 December 2022 11:32 AM

For pets' ears, "fireworks are weapons". The SPCA shares some ways to calm your pets when NYE fireworks blast off with a bang.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Celebrations at the annual Cape Minstrels Tweede Nuwe Jaar Parade. Picture: EWN

Kaapse Klopse: A stepping stone for less privileged youth to become musicians

30 December 2022 9:42 AM

Muneeb Gambeno (Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association) chats about skill-sharing and empowerment within the Klopse community.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

These Cape Town roads will be closed for the Malay Choirs & Minstrels parades

30 December 2022 6:35 AM

The Cape Malay Choirs & Minstrels Parades take place on 31 December as well as 1 January and 2 January.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Person participates in Secret Sunrise.

Groove, meditate & connect with Secret Sunrise: an EPIC SA holiday experience

29 December 2022 11:25 AM

It’s silent disco vibes... at sunrise! Dance, meditate, and catch the sunrise while silencing the world around you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Jacob Zuma failed to file an application to appeal medical parole decision

Seemingly unperturbed SANDF soldier watches as bodies are thrown into a fire

Politics Africa

Ramaphosa in 2023: 'He needs to sort out Cabinet members who aren't loyal'

Business Politics

EWN Highlights

Stage 6 load shedding confirmed 'until further notice'

11 January 2023 3:12 PM

Buffalo City municipality issues heatwave warning

11 January 2023 2:52 PM

Gauteng Premier unveil a new school to mark the start of the 2023 academic year

11 January 2023 2:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA